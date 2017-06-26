Police investigate video clip in which woman is beaten, stripped naked

Police have opened an investigation into a video that has gone viral showing an unknown woman being beaten and stripped by a group of women while onlookers cheer them on.

In a statement, police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has called on members of the public who can identify anyone in the video to report to the nearest police station.

“We appeal to members of the public who could be able to identify some people in a video that has gone viral in which a woman is seen being humiliated, undressed, dragged and being beaten by fellow women to help us with the information,” Katongo said.

She has described the acts shown in the one minute thirty seconds clip as inhuman, degrading and criminal, further regretting that they were perpetrated by fellow women.

“It is sad to note that women captured in the video mercilessly took turns in beating the defenceless woman on allegations that she was a prostitute. Such acts are inhuman, degrading and constitute a crime. Anyone with information that will help in apprehending the perpetrators should quickly inform police officers at any nearest police station.”

Katongo added: “As police, we strongly condemn the act and we wish to inform members of the public that we have opened an inquiry file in the matter as we are currently looking for the perpetrators. This country is regulated by laws therefore, we shall not tolerate anyone ignoring such provisions at will.”