Police hunt for M’membe, keeps his wife in Police cells

Police in Lusaka are hunting for Fred M’membe the owner of the liquidated newspaper, The Post.

M’membe is at large and there are reports that he is out of the country. The Magistrate court has issued a warrant of arrest against him for allegedly presenting himself as the director of the liquidated company.

On Tuesday, the Police raided M’membe’s residence in Rhodespark but failed to conduct the search as his wife Mutinta Mazoka denied them entry since they didn’t have a search warrant. The Police instead picked Mutinta who had no kind words for the police.

She was arrested and detained at Kabwata Police station where she spent a night. Wednesday evening the Police conducted the search in the presence of Mutinta who was taken from custody to witness the search.

She was later taken back to Kabwata and thereafter transferred to Woodlands Police station.

Mutinta who is the Director of the Mast, a newspaper that emerged after the liquidation of the Post has been denied a police bond.