Police holding UPND leaders over the killing of a PF cadre

The Police in Livingstone are holding UPND campaign manager who is also Mazabuka UPND MP Garry Nkombo and other UPND members over the death of a PF cadre killed last evening.

The UPND leaders are being held at Livingstone Central Police station as investigations have been launched in the killing which is reportedly to have angered the powers that be and Police have been urged to immediate take action and bring the culprit to book. By press time they had not yet been formally arrested and charged.

PF Southern province Political Secretary Brian Hapunda last night announced the death of the cadre whom he alleges was beaten to death by UPND cadres on Airport Road.

“I regret to announce that a PF Youth has been beaten to death by a mob of UPND cadres along Airport Road Livingstone an hour ago!” Hapunda said. ” This happened as PF’s candidate’s convoy was coming from the field driving along Airport Road when UPND Cadres pounced on the convoy breaking down the car belonging to Southern Province Chairlady.”

Zambian Eye last night was informed that a mob of suspected PF cadres attacked the UPND camp around Mosi-o-Tunya area. The cadres who drove to the area are reportedly to have thrown stones at the UPND campaign team who were at the time having meals.

The UPND cadres fought back and the situation became so volatile, a number of vehicles were damaged in the process. The Police had to rush to calm the situation.

Hakainde Hichilema who was at the area had just driven off for a live radio interview.