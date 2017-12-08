Police gun down one of the criminals who killed Chinese businessman in Ndola

Police in Ndola have shot dead a dangerous criminal who is one of the three behind the death of a Chinese national a few weeks ago.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed that police had gunned down one of the criminals and recovered an AK47 riffle, a mask and a vehicle which was used in the robbery.

“Yes there was a shooting incident in the early hours of today here in Ndola. Our officers were on the ground. We pursued them in the Ndola Industrial area. In the process our officers managed to gun down one criminal,” Katanga stated.

“This criminal we gunned down is one of the three criminals behind the shooting of a Chinese national in the Industrial area some weeks ago. He has been identified as Philip. One AK 47 riffle has been recovered and also the Toyota vehicle that was used in the robbery has also been recovered, a mask which was used to hide their faces is also discovered.”

On November 20, criminals shot dead a Chinese national identified as Pangfei Zhu aged 32, a director at Amaya Investment Limited in the Light Industrial Area of Masala.

The criminals raided the premise around 08:30 hours and stole undisclosed sums of money before leaving in a stolen Toyota Noah.

The Chinese community had put a K50,000 bunt for the criminals.