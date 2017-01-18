Police defy Court order in Luanshya

Despite Court order issued by the magistrate court yesterday to vacate court premises and to allow UPND leader HH and his vice GBM to have a fair trial, police officers this morning stopped the Presidential entourage and questioned them before entering the court premises.
Police have blocked roads leading to court and are stopping UPND members and sympathisers from attending court sessions.
Meanwhile president HH and his Vice president are set to face the justice system and ensure there is justice in their matter.
Senior Counsel Nelly Mutti has joined Counsel Jack Mwiimbu and Counsel Mulilo Kabesha in representing HH and GBM at Luanshya Magistrate Court.
UPND Media Team
The country is going to the dogs.
James Bond
January 18, 2017 at 2:44 pm
Just compile the names of all Police Officers who commit crimes against others under the guise of enforcing law and obeying bad orders! Be comforted that crimes do not rot. In the fullnes of time either they or their children or their grand children will be called to account. By the way, this is God’s Law
Paul N.
January 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm
The Policemen are Sent by lungu. God, hear us, remove lungu and Replace him with Hichilema soon.
Jata Noiluma
January 18, 2017 at 5:14 pm
But you were forewarned,that` i carry a big stick’!Remember?But like i said earlier more lethal is the iron fist in the velvet glove,its the next attraction or coming soon to complete the whole matrix…
manluche
January 18, 2017 at 11:00 pm