Police defy Court order in Luanshya

Despite Court order issued by the magistrate court yesterday to vacate court premises and to allow UPND leader HH and his vice GBM to have a fair trial, police officers this morning stopped the Presidential entourage and questioned them before entering the court premises.

Police have blocked roads leading to court and are stopping UPND members and sympathisers from attending court sessions.

Meanwhile president HH and his Vice president are set to face the justice system and ensure there is justice in their matter.

Senior Counsel Nelly Mutti has joined Counsel Jack Mwiimbu and Counsel Mulilo Kabesha in representing HH and GBM at Luanshya Magistrate Court.

UPND Media Team