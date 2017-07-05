Police dangle K500,000 bounty for information leading to arrest of ‘saboteurs’

Police have again increased the reward for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those behind the vandalism of ZESCO installations and the recent spate of fires to K500,000.

Apparently, police believe the incidences of sabotage of ZESCO pylons and the fires that have rocked some public infrastructure – most recently the Lusaka City Market – are related.

Initially, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja announced a K100,000 bounty for the information, which was increased to K300,000 a day later.

But in a statement Tuesday evening, Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo announced a further increment to half a million kwacha.

“The Zambia Police Service has increased the amount of reward to any person or persons that will give information to police that will lead to the apprehension and successful prosecution of criminals behind the torching of ZESCO pylons including other spate of fires that has rocked the country from K300, 000 to K500,000,” said Katongo.

“Any person with information should report to any nearest police station. Additionally, a contact number will be given tomorrow which members of the public will be calling in this regard.”