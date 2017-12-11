Police brutality on CBU students disgusting – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has expressed disgust at the brutal beatings some Copperbelt University (CBU) students endured at the hands of riot police officers on Friday night.

And Hichilema has accused the PF government of neglecting the education sector in preference for sectors that have direct benefits to top government officials through corruption.

Despite police denial, video footage has emerged showing police officers savagely beating an unarmed and subdued student. In the grainy 30-second clip, a male student is seen being beaten by not less than five police officers despite holding his hands up in a gesture of surrender and eventually covering his head as what appear to be planks are used to hit him.

Reacting to latest reports of police brutality at the country’s second highest learning institution, Hichilema strongly condemned the actions by police and reiterated the need for reforms in the Zambia Police Service with emphasis on modern crowd control tactics that take into account respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and human dignity.

“We have noted with disgust, the brutal and degrading treatment with which the Zambia Police treated the Copperbelt University (CBU) Students last week,” Hichilema said in a statement made available to Zambian Eye. “These students, majority of whom, come from vulnerable families, have been denied their allowances by the same government that is violating their rights to freedom of expression.

“We strongly condemn the brutal attack by Zambia Police on unarmed students hence our insistence on the need for Zambia Police reforms with emphasis on modern crowd control tactics that take into account respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and human dignity.”

He accused the PF of investing significant funds in sectors where the can directly benefit through corruption, why neglecting key sectors such as education.

“These issues at CBU, just like the University of Zambia (UNZA) are not new, but as usual the PF leadership has been lending a deaf ear due to misplaced priorities, economic mismanagement and corruption.

“It’s clear that the PF has no plan for our education and other key sectors. They are not willing to invest any money in education and other sectors where those in leadership have no direct benefits through corruption.”

The opposition leader called of students at tertiary institution to remain hopeful as his party will provide them with quality education once elected.

“Student allowances to vulnerable people in society are an essential part in any country that has leapfrogged in human capital development.

“We would like to appeal to the students both at tertiary and secondary education to remain hopeful and steadfast as we will provide the means to have quality education for them.”

Hichilema said his party will spend public funds prudently in order to free up resources for key sectors like education.

“UPND policy on education is very clear as it derives from our focus on prudent management of public resources which will free finances for education and other social sectors.

“Instead of buying fire tenders corruptly over priced at US$ 1 million each, ours will be to save that money and deploy it in educating our citizens, especially those from vulnerable families.

“This is because we value education and for any country to develop, it needs skills that are fit for purpose which can only be derived from quality education.

“Lastly, we sympathise with the students undergoing very difficult times under the PF, but we can assure you of not only education but also jobs once you complete your studies.”