Police Boss Kanganja fails to appear in Court

The matter in which Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has sued Social media commentator Chilufya Tayali failed to take off today but was instead adjourned to 18th, 21st, and 22nd August 2017.

Kanganja started testifying yesterday and was grilled by Defence lawyer Keith Mweemba during cross-examination. The matter was adjourned today where the cross-examination should have continued.

But when the matter was called up before Magistrate Kaoma this afternoon, Public Prosecutor Paul Mwansa applied for an adjournment to August 28th 2017 for continued cross examination as the state witness Kakoma Kanganja was not available.

Defence counsel Nelly Mutti however objected to the adjournment to the 28th of August as that would further delay the matter.

Counsel Mutti who was the defence lead lawyer suggested earlier dates as the 28th August would spill the matter into September.She requested for another earliest date.

After a brief consultation,the state settled for 18th,21st and 22nd August 2017 as dates for continued cross examination.

