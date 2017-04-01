Police arrest post-election violence mastermind in Choma

Police in Choma have arrested the most wanted master mind of the 2016 Namwala post-election violence which left several peoole maimed and their properties destroyed.
Southern Province Police Commissioner Bobby Kapeso has told this to Mwebantu in a statement today.
Kapeso has identified the suspect as Maybun Kakoto aged 32 years, a driver of Hakalimushi village in Chief Mungaila of Namwala district.
The suspect was arrested yesterday at Maamba bus station at Choma’s town centre.
Kakoto has been elusive from police dragnet following numerous reports of political violence during the 2016 post election violence which left many people injured and houses set on fire,” Kapeso has said.
“Kakoto faces several criminal charges by the police relating to his conductduring that period and will soon be taken to court after police conclude their investigations while he remains in police custody.
And Kapeso says police in Southern province have been commended for rising above board in arresting several suspects who have been on the run.
“This will create confidence in members of the public to trust that their lives and property shall remain protected without fear or favor,” says Kapeso.
Kaizer Zulu is still in State House, as free as Lungu himeself! The butchers of many UPND members are still eating from the GRZ froth, and you are doing nothing about it. The ZP members have been embedded by PF members dressed in ZP uniforms creating havoc on issues of public order, and you are doing nothing about it.
Would you be sad if the whole ZP were disbanded and its top leadership moved off to Mukobeko for abetting crimes against humanity under the PF?
Mulenga
April 2, 2017 at 3:27 am
And someone was threatening violence recently wat hv u done kapeso
humphrey
April 2, 2017 at 8:08 am
I have always said time will come when people like Kapeso and PF who think they own Zambia will account for their misdeeds God is not surely sleeping we petitioning our God he will surely answer we have been tormented so much by these heartless people mwelesa answer us please deliver us from these bunch of criminals who don’t mean well for this your great Nation.
mk
April 2, 2017 at 10:29 am
mk, God has his time to save you from what you call injustice. Do not command HIM or else you are not even a baptized chap. Just call for your own death if you are fed up with living.Lazy bones!!
SENIOR BINO
April 3, 2017 at 9:57 am
But bk is a thief.
swift change
April 3, 2017 at 11:47 am
