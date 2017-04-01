Police arrest post-election violence mastermind in Choma

Police in Choma have arrested the most wanted master mind of the 2016 Namwala post-election violence which left several peoole maimed and their properties destroyed.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bobby Kapeso has told this to Mwebantu in a statement today.

Kapeso has identified the suspect as Maybun Kakoto aged 32 years, a driver of Hakalimushi village in Chief Mungaila of Namwala district.

The suspect was arrested yesterday at Maamba bus station at Choma’s town centre.

Kakoto has been elusive from police dragnet following numerous reports of political violence during the 2016 post election violence which left many people injured and houses set on fire,” Kapeso has said.

“Kakoto faces several criminal charges by the police relating to his conductduring that period and will soon be taken to court after police conclude their investigations while he remains in police custody.

And Kapeso says police in Southern province have been commended for rising above board in arresting several suspects who have been on the run.

“This will create confidence in members of the public to trust that their lives and property shall remain protected without fear or favor,” says Kapeso.