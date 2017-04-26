Police arrest people suspected to be burning buildings, man trying to recruit Soldiers to kill govt officials

Four people suspected to be behind burning of buildings and markets have been arrested in Lusaka, police has confirmed.

And police say they have also arrested man trying to recruit soldiers who will kill government officials.

In a press release today, Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo says the five people have been detained and investigationsee have continued.

Mrs Katongo has identified some of those arrested as officials in the opposition UPND.

There have reports of government buildings and markets being gutted by unknown people from the time UPND president Hakainde Hichilema was arrested for treason. The party has however distanced itself from the fire incidents.

Below is a press release by Mrs Katongo:

LUSAKA, 26TH APRIL, 2017 – We are holding four male persons all of Lusaka suspected to be behind a spate of fires experienced in Lusaka in the recent past. The suspects have been identified as

Remmy Mukuba, aged 35 of Kamwala South who is UPND Provincial Youth Vice Treasurer, Fabian Mwanza Lubona, aged 23, of Kanyama compound, Martin Muchindu,35 of Chilulu Garden, a UPND Youth Provincial Trustee for Lusaka Province, Kelvin Mwansa Mupulisa, 30 of Makeni Villa who is UPND Information Publicity Secretary for Ward 10, Kanyama Constituency.

The suspects were apprehended outside Lusaka Central Correctional Facility at about 03 50 hours.

They were in a Toyota Nadia Registration Number ALL 3315 which was parked in front of the Camp’s main gate.

Upon being challenged by alert armed officers, they attempted to drive off but the officers quickly intercepted them and after searching their vehicle, the following items were found:

One bow and three arrows;

Two brown plastic bottles of potassium permanganate;

A small paper containing some black powder;

Four (4) rechargeable batteries;

One (1) mega phone;

Three (3) empty grain bags;

One (1) chitenge material for Patriotic Front;

One (1) blue 5 litre empty container smelling petrol;

Eight (8) small paper flags for the United Party for National Development;

A bottle of Glycerine,

Two paper tubes and some match sticks. They are currently detained in police custody and investigations are still underway.

You may wish to note that a combination of some of the substances found on these suspects can cause an instant explosion or fire.

Meanwhile, we have apprehended a male person identified as Geofrey Lumingu aged 34 of Garden House for conspiring with other persons via social media to incite violence.

In his posting, the accused person incited other persons to recruit people with military training or any other persons to begin capturing senior government officials and Patriotic Front officials.

He has been charged with seditious Practices contrary to section 51(1)(a) and section 60 (1) (i) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

He is currently detained in Police custody and will appear in

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER