Police arrest one in Choma taxi driver murder case

Police in Choma have arrested one person in connection with the murder of a taxi driver whose body was picked up on Saturday morning.

Southern Province deputy commissioner of police Godfrey Mwanza confirmed the development yesterday, saying police found a mobile phone in the vehicle of the deceased that belonged to the suspect.

“I can confirm that we have arrested one suspect to the murder case of a taxi driver that occurred on Saturday, we found a mobile phone that belongs to the suspect,” Mwanza said.

Mwanza said the police will update the media as investigations are still on going.

“We will provide more updates as we are still doing some investigations,” explained the deputy commissioner.

On Saturday, police in Choma picked up a body of Emmanuel Mizinga, a 32-year-old taxi driver of Zambia compound.

The body was found off the Lusaka-Livingstone road next to DL Lodge opposite the newly constructed government offices in Choma.