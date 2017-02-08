Police arrest man for naming his dog ‘Edgar Lungu’

A 36-year-old Lusaka man has been arrested by police for naming his dog ‘Edgar Lungu’.
The man, who stays in Kalingalinga compound, was reportedly arrested last week, after one of his half brothers complained bitterly that he named his dog after the president of Zambia
However, it was gathered by source that efforts by the police to recover the dog, which they intended using as evidence failed following a clever move by the suspect.
The case was reported by the man’s half brother at Kalingalinga Police Station, where the man was arrested and detained.
