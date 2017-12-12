Pilato’s new song ‘Koswe Mumpoto’ angers PF

Controversial singer/songwriter Pilato has once again incurred the wrath of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and its supporters with his latest song ‘Koswe Mumpoto (Rat in a Pot)’, which they feel is targeted at President Edgar Lungu.

The PF in Central Province has since given Pilato, whose real name is Chama Fumba, a 48-hour ultimatum in which to withdraw the song, warning that they will not sit by and watch the singer “insult” the Head of State.

In his latest satirical offering ‘Koswe Mumpoto’, Pilato appears to lash out at the alleged corruption and theft being perpetrated by government leaders.

The song, which has gone viral on online platforms, describes the rat as a thief who steals even the things he does not need and is making farmers cry whilst swindling people through marketeers loans.

“Koswe inchito yakwe kwiba tabomba. Kubwendo bwakwa King Cobra kwalingila ba Koswe, apa inchito yabo Kwiba (A rat’s job is stealing and the Cobra’s hole has been invaded by rats whose job is stealing),” Pilato sings in the song released yesterday.

The song further warns people to be careful with the rats saying that many might die because the rats have entered into hospitals from roads.

“Apa kubako careful naba Koswe, twalafwa bonse nga tatwa kose. Nabengila na mufipatala, ukufuma kumisebo amatala; bena monse kano balyemo. Ukufwaisha sana fi cheese nabaya nomba nakuma Chinese. Bushe kwena ni mbeba iyi, mukusamwa yasuma imbwili (We should be careful with these rats, we shall die if we are not strong. They have now gone in hospitals just after leaving roads. They want kickbacks in everything and in search of ‘cheese’. They are now dealing with the Chinese; is this a bush mouse or a rat? In its gloating, it has beaten a leopard,” says part of the song’s lyrics.

But Pilato’s song has angered the ruling party, with PF Central Province youth chairperson Moses Chilando branding it “insulting, provocative, degrading and outside the province of one’s entitlement to freedom of expression”.

“The recently song released by Pilato is insulting, provocative, degrading and outside the province of one’s entitlement to freedom of expression. We vehemently disagree with the offensive lyrics as they are designed to insult and demean. While we do not expect Pilato to like President Edgar Lungu or any other leader, no one should promote vile-charged social commentary intended to drag the rest of society to low-time sewer politics,” Chilando said in a statement today.

Chilando calls on the church to condemn the song saying that it was only aimed at ridiculing leaders.

“We therefore call on members of the public, including the Church to condemn such contaminated social commentary aimed at insulting and ridiculing leaders. While we believe in freedom of expression, we shall not condone abuse of that freedom to insult innocent citizens, including our leaders.

He warned Pilato that PF youths would not allow him to “insult” President Lungu and gave the artiste a 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw the song.

“Patriotic Front youths therefore give Pilato a 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw his track. We shall not sit back and have him insult our President at will in the name of freedom of expression. We have no problems with anyone holding the President and his administration accountable, but we have serious issues with those who wish to take it upon themselves to insult the President and his Government. They should be ready to swallow what they have decided to chew,” stated Chilando.

Pilato has in the past annoyed the powers that be on several occasions with his satirical and politically charged material, with his 2015 hit “Alungu Anabwela”, a satirical remake of Nashil Pischen Kazembe’s 1970s hit “Aphiri Anabwela”, landing him behind bars on a charge of conduct likely to breach the peace.