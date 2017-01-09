Pilato explains his apology, pledge to work with Lungu

Contraversial Musician Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato has explained why he decided to apologise to President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front.
Pilato who has been critical of the ruling party and President Lungu today, Monday announced at the party’s Secretariat that he had decided to create peace and work with the government.
He wrote:
Odi!
Can one be a fisherman but does not go to the river?
Can one a be a pilot and be scared of the heights?
Well today i did without any reservation apologised to the PF and the Republican President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the first family. I apologised because it is necessary for me and those i claim to speak for.
I am not a politician but an artist and i will continue to be so. I speak for the voiceless but one would ask to who do i speak to? When i talk about the problems of the people of mufulra to who will i speak to?
Well today i did seek peace with the party in power and the Republican President so that tomorrow i will not be a pilot who is scared of the heights? I want to go to the president’s office and present these problems directly because i cant be a fisherman who doesnt go to the river.
What does this apology mean?
Somewhere last year i visited a family that had lost a child in Luanshya and as i sat there i watched the mother cry as she narrated what led to the death of her son. She said Ba Pilato mukatuladileko. For over 12 months now i ask myself HOW WILL I SPEAK on behalf of this humble family and to who?
A few days ago i received a call from our orphanage and was told that the school opens this monday and all the teachers have left for greener pastures…. I have spent sleepless nights asking myself TO WHO SHALL I TALK TO about these innocent children.
Last year i started a feeding program for the street kids and for months now i have not consistently bought them food. I drove past 2 weeks ago and so these poor kids in the rain… I keep asking myself, how can i help these innocent lives?
Yesterday i did go through my inbox and half of the people inboxing me are students asking for me to communicate their grievances. Others are those that passed to go to universities and colleges but have no funds to pay… I still wondered how can i help the so many youths looking for answers.
I realised that i needed another way communicate these calls. My apology is not political but developmental. My apology means laying off my ego and seek for sustainable solutions for the underprivileged and the poor of our people. I realised that communicating to the president and the government in the fashion that i did instead distanced me from the very people that i was seeking solutions from.
With this apology i will now have the confidence to approach the authorities and cry to them on behalf of my people.
From this day i will be ready and willing to support the government in any possible way to deliver development to every Zambian.
Fumba Chama
PilAto
What a stoopid move! After all the kafwafwa he caused? He comes back?
Pilato accepted Sampa rebuffed
January 9, 2017 at 9:57 pm
Zasila zogula mbanje! Lack of foresight.
Chamba chikola
January 9, 2017 at 11:50 pm
Things are tough so Pilato has decided to join the PF Gravy Train. Its all about eating and looting public Funds. Now Lungu can use Pilato like a condom.U will soon hear about Pilato joining the PF diehards talking about 2021 Elections and how great Chakolwa Lungu is. Pilato will be paid to propagate that Lungu won the 2016 Electiona and that UPND should now forget about its Petition and wait for 2021. It wont be long b4 Pilato is ditched as Illegitimate Lungu runs out of money for bribes as foreign financing dry out.For three pieces of silver Pilato has joined the forces of darkness and betrayed Justice. Well if u cant beat them join them and sell your soul to the devils.That is what Pilato is doing and in the process he will destroy his brand of Music. Just wait and see.
Victor
January 10, 2017 at 4:53 am
It is not easy to support an Opposition party in Zambia. More sacrifice is required. Members and sympathisers have to use and sacrifice own resources to sopport the Party. The Opposition such as the UPND is not for the faint hearted! Pilato is simply positioning himself for 2021 plunder of National resources, in common with other musicians before him – for Donchi Kubeba, Dununa Reverse, et cetera.
Njala ya mu nyokola Pilato!
Maano
January 10, 2017 at 6:10 am
Really !! Very warped thinking indeed, Problems with majority of Zambians is that they don’t stick to their beliefs and ideologies. They keep changing their beliefs depending on the hunger levels. You don’t have to belong to the ruling party to assist in developing the country. In fact one is more useful working outside the ruling party. Pilato’s hunger level has forced him to join the wagon of thieves. Zambians have failed to advance their country and themselves because they don’t have steady and fast rules, visions, beliefs and ideologies. You cant advance in life if you keep changing in what you believe in. You are MMD today, UPND tomorrow and in the afternoon you are PF. I wonder what would happen if Zambia went to war. You will have people joining the enemy because they think they believe in why they are being killed!!
PM
January 10, 2017 at 6:47 am
Inside he is UPND outside he is PF. How else can a reasonable person join PF when it is seen day and night that PF is full of jokers who have no capacity to improve the economy even to a bare level they took over from the MMD. The whole country is unaware of where the PF is taking us. Talk and no tangible result on the ground makes a Government irrelevant and not worthy of joining. Look at the confusion in agriculture! Can Pilato trust them?
kanwa kahosha
January 10, 2017 at 7:05 am
inde bwana hard times have caught up with him kikikiki
Can one be a fisherman but does not go to the river? Answer is YES
Can one a be a pilot and be scared of the heights? YES
mado wuza Nakapesa
January 10, 2017 at 10:10 am
CHEAP!
QUEEN
January 10, 2017 at 10:13 am
that is it my man.join a team you are comfortable with.peace peace
mada
January 10, 2017 at 2:22 pm
Just chew the crumbs with them mwandi..Pilato but know your business.
Keki
January 10, 2017 at 8:12 pm
Fumba Pilato…ulesamba ko chi.kala
juicyyy vagina
January 11, 2017 at 12:09 am
Another idiot contesting the ‘Daniel Munkombwe’ muselela kwakaba award of 2017. True indeed, a man who do not stand for anything can fall for anything.
Topcat
January 11, 2017 at 4:12 am
ubufi atii speaking for the poor mmmmmm who are you trying to cheat? we cant be fooled by your cheap exuse ni njala chaba vintu vavuta Pazed. ni dog eat dog.
Bana Lulu
January 11, 2017 at 7:10 am