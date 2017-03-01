Pictures: Lungu visits Jesus’ tomb

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu visited and prayed at the Thomb where Jesus Christ Was put to rest in Jerusalem on March 1, 2017 (Pictures by Eddie Mwanaleza)

The President also toured the Yad-Vashem Memorial Park Musuem in Jerusalem on Tuesday, February 28,2017.

