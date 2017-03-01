Pictures: Lungu visits Jesus’ tomb

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu visited and prayed at the Thomb where Jesus Christ Was put to rest in Jerusalem on March 1, 2017 (Pictures by Eddie Mwanaleza)
The President also toured the Yad-Vashem Memorial Park Musuem in Jerusalem on Tuesday, February 28,2017.
[huge_it_slider id="3"]Coweth College is a newly established Institute offering multiRead More
Lakeview College is a newly established Institute offering multi disciplineRead More
[huge_it_slider id="8"] John David University is a private owned UniversityRead More
[huge_it_slider id="1"] Choma Institute of Teacher Education or CITE isRead More
[huge_it_slider id="2"]This is Choma Medical College, newly established in theRead More
Monze College of Education is one the leading Colleges inRead More
Southward Institute of Education is a privately owned College registered underRead More
Serenje Professional College of Education is a private owned andRead More
Amen…
Past k
March 2, 2017 at 12:00 am