Photos: The Scotts after testifying
UPND candidate for the Lusaka Central Constituency in the August 11 elections, Dr. Charlotte Scott captured on the grounds of Lusaka High Court on Friday with her husband Dr. Guy Scott.
This was after she concluded her testimony in her ongoing election petition against the election of PF’s Margaret Mwanakatwe.
Very humble former VP. The late MCS best friend. I wish the late MCS had changed the law and allowed him to govern. I would rather have Scott than the current useless president we have
A true Zambian
October 23, 2016 at 2:42 pm
If only you were a good student of history, you would have known about this man and the swine story and why FTJ dismissed him.
OneNation
October 23, 2016 at 3:55 pm
The reason is simple; most people don’t want to know where they are coming from – classroom schooled or not (like MCS). The chap you are referring to, who will always ever think that a white man is better than an African black man. Changing the constitution to allow for Guy Scott to become president of Zambia – my foot! Of-course Zambia could have been a darling of the UK (Scotland), the EU and US, while they lick you damn good – clean.
Chanda
October 23, 2016 at 5:27 pm
I thought Scott Is attending Scotland referendum..
mukuka chris
October 25, 2016 at 12:06 pm
At least during his time we saw great change in Zambia. Viva scot
ka grade 6 term 2
October 23, 2016 at 7:48 pm
Let this old white fellow be. How difficult is it to mind ur own f**king business?
Chizzboy
October 23, 2016 at 9:03 pm
We are behind you madam, mwanakatwe, is just an idiot and former girl friend of rupiah Banda, your case is straight forward, we are behind you. Don’t worry.
Mwebe chama
October 24, 2016 at 12:53 am
nawo aba amayi bakula,she lost the elections period.the reason is simple her husband was booed whn he appeared pa katondo street
christopher jim
October 24, 2016 at 2:24 am
Muzungu opusa.
Panda
October 24, 2016 at 3:33 am
@panda,zo ona ni muzungu opusa, alina nzelu{anakupangilani,na P.F),kupambana mufilika opusa`alibe’na nzelu!{aononga chipani} wai gwila?
manluche
October 25, 2016 at 9:35 pm
I like Scott and his wife. Best VP Zambia has ever known than Inonge who has no morals
Chifwembe Kawimbe
October 24, 2016 at 12:43 pm
If PF was a serious party, they could just have made Scott the president instead of the Lungu crap that they are giving the country.
Daniel
October 24, 2016 at 1:45 pm
PF Aweshuwa kaya
zambwe
October 24, 2016 at 2:05 pm
How can you make Guy Scot President even MCS was around he never even acted as president? Total madness now imagine this will be there for next five and maybe 10 years
dodoma
October 25, 2016 at 6:48 am
It has been said oready my friend viva PF up to 2026 after that chipimo jnr then hh in 2041 as for now he should just exercise patience.
mwakinga
October 25, 2016 at 8:32 am
Till 2041!,kikikiki..they’ll be no country to talk about then,or inhabitants to rule over,..just vultures pecking into drying bones {of the carcass once called Zambia),at the rate we’re going!
manluche
October 25, 2016 at 9:53 pm
