Photos: Chikankata shun labour day celebration

May 1, 2017 | Filed under: Breaking News,Photo Gallery | Posted by:

581 Total Views 581 Views Today

Related posts:

  1. Tasila wants to debate with HH, says its a waste of time to bring in her father
  2. Chawama man dumps wife for big hips Girlfriend
  3. PF Cadre Chilekwa calls UPND an ethnic militia grouping
  4. I’m not scared of evil people trying to arrest me – GBM

2 Responses to Photos: Chikankata shun labour day celebration

  1. Even in Lusaka, I think the Labour Day has been ignored if the attendance I saw on ZNBC TV is anything to write home about! Comparatively, I think this year’s Labour Day ceremony is the least attended in Zambia’s history!

    sinono
    May 1, 2017 at 11:21 am
    Reply

  2. People are not happy take it from me

    The Political Sycophant
    May 1, 2017 at 12:23 pm
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *