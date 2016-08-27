Photos: 2016 Kulamba Traditional Ceremony

The Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa People of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique took place at Mkaika in Katete today, August 27, 2016. President Elect Edgar Lungu graced the event.
The traditional ceremony is hosted annually. Below are some pictures of the event taken by one of the State House Photographers, Eddie Mwanaleza.
According to some PF members the red colour is a sign of satanism. This is what they say wen they refer to UPND. Surprising that red is now also used by the Kulaba Kubwalo ceremony and the Chewa.
Colonel Uso
August 28, 2016 at 12:01 am
Colonel Uso,
Its not now being used at the Kulamba. Red has been the colour of the Kulamba for centuries before UPND spoiled it with stories of bloodshed and armageddon
Zambia
August 29, 2016 at 6:49 am
Chewa p o r n. Girl in pic 1 showing n i p p l e IN dirty bra she bought from salaula
USELESS CEREMONY
Observer
August 28, 2016 at 5:58 am
the economy is tough that’s what is afforded in PF
ZILIMBWEE
August 28, 2016 at 7:40 am
@Observer:
Leave the young girl alone you miserable p.ri.khead!! She is just playing her part in her tradition. I bet your mother’s ni.c.kers are 10 times dirtier than that super white bra! Ar.se.whore.
Chilyata
August 28, 2016 at 12:19 pm
You dirty minded motherf.u.c.k.e.r. The Kulamba is one of the biggest and best ceremonies in Zambia. 214 chiefs in attendance to pay homage to the Kalonga Gawa Undi and all you could see was an imaginary nipple. You dirty tribalist!!!!
Zambia
August 29, 2016 at 6:55 am
Red is a great colour. Even our Zambian Flag in mouse has a red colour, representing the blood shed by our fathers fighting for our country. It is due to poor spending on education from 1991 todate that our people (those below 35) are not able to understand what our struggle for independence was about! This is why there is no understanding of what democracy means. They are easily bought off to harm other fellow citizens by those in power to retain their jobs! I am proud of the Kulamba Ceremony, and our Paramount Chief Gawa Undi is a great, wise man.
Manda
August 30, 2016 at 3:17 pm
