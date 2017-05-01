Photo of the Day: KK blessing RB

Zambia’s Third Republican president Rupiah Banda receiving blessings from First president Dr Kenneth Kaunda. Banda commonly known as RB served as Ambassador and Minister under Dr Kaunda’s government.
lovely and good spirit
D Kapula
May 1, 2017 at 4:42 pm
Wasted blessings. KK can do so much better. God bless Nelson Mandela where ever his soul is.
Paula
May 1, 2017 at 6:47 pm
