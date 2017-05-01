Photo of the Day: KK blessing RB

May 1, 2017 | Filed under: Latest News,Photo Gallery | Posted by:

Zambia’s Third Republican president Rupiah Banda receiving blessings from First president Dr Kenneth Kaunda. Banda commonly known as RB served as Ambassador and Minister under Dr Kaunda’s government.

1022 Total Views 6 Views Today

Related posts:

  1. PF picks MMD’s Kapembwa Simbao for Senga Hill
  2. HH president of Zambia? May be in 2115 – Chama
  3. Photos: Celebrations for Lungu’s election
  4. There are investment opportunities in Zambia – Minister

2 Responses to Photo of the Day: KK blessing RB

  1. lovely and good spirit

    D Kapula
    May 1, 2017 at 4:42 pm
    Reply

  2. Wasted blessings. KK can do so much better. God bless Nelson Mandela where ever his soul is.

    Paula
    May 1, 2017 at 6:47 pm
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *