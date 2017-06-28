PF’s Mwenya Musenge “praying” for Lungu’s exit

Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Central Committee Mwenya Musenge says he will hang around in the party waiting to enjoy when another person takes over from President Edgar Lungu.

And Mwenya who served as Copperbelt Minister under Michael Sata says he is seeing President Lungu being prosecuted when he leaves power.

Mwenya was speaking on Wednesday when he featured on Flavor FM. He likened what is happening in PF to a father who builds a house for the family and then dies leaving them.

He says “thereafter the family appoints the administrator – The case of Late Michael Sata mhsrip and ECL then they decide to chase their brother (Mwenya Musenge).”

He sid he is not going to leave the house instead he will be sleeping on the floor until some one takes over and opens for him to come in.

Mwenya also said he does not have the ambition to be president because all the former presidents have not enjoyed after leaving the presidency because they end up being jailed or prosecuted some dying.

In reference to President Lungu, Mwenya said with such in mind he can’t because he is seeing someone heading the same direction.