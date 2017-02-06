PF to hold party elections

The PF says it will be holding party elections in July next year.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the ruling party will conduct elections at all levels leading to the general conference scheduled for April 2020.

PF Secretary General Davies MWILA

Mr. Mwila also announced that the party’s constitution review has advanced.

He said the party will allow a party constitution review committee to go round all provinces to receive proposals for amendments.

Mr Mwila said the party has also pardoned all its members that contested elections as Independents.

He said the party will work with Independent MPs within the provisions of the law.

Mr Mwila said for those who had elective positions in the party and supported independent candidates, they will not be expelled but lose their positions.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila said he will write to Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili to caution him and also caution Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda to desist from invoking the President’s name unnecessarily.

The party has since set up a team led by Vice President Inonge Wina to help reconcile Dr Kambwili and Mr Chanda.

The disciplinary committee was led by PF National Chairperson Ngosa Simbyakula.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has appointed Minister of Defence Davis Chama as new PF chairperson for industry.