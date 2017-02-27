PF to construct a road to Dundumwezi

The Patriotic Front government has announced that it will construct a road from Kalomo to Dundumwezi up to Itezhi tezhi this year.

Dundumwezi, the now famous constituency after a big revote against the Patriotic Front in the last elections for having been neglected by the previous governments will now benefit if this is not of the usual unfulfilled promises by the “Dunchi Kubeba ” government.

“We have secured funding for the same,” announced excited newly nominated MP and Southern province Minister Eddify Hamukale.

“Sincere thanks to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for authorising the expenditure.”