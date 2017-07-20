PF pushes forward it’s Central Committee meeting

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has now pushed its Central Committee meeting that is expected to table the so called divisions alleged to be instigated by outspoken official Chishimba Kambwili to July 28, 2017.

In a press statement availed to Zambian Eye, Secretary General Davies Mwila announced that the meeting which was iniatially scheduled for this week will take place on Thursday.

Mwila has appealed to all members of the Central Committee to attend the meeting.

President Lungu has said that he wants the issues concerning Kambwili who is seen as a challenger to the PF presidency dealt during the Central Committee meeting. He says the division in the party was emminating from the Copperbelt province where two senior members – Kambwili and Mwenya Musenge hail from.

Below is the press statement issued by Mwila:

PRESS STATEMENT

SECRETARY GENERAL ENCOURAGES ALL MCC’s TO ATTEND PF’S CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING SCHEDULED FOR 22ND JULY 2017

Lusaka, Zambia, 19TH July 2017- The Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has called upon all members of the Party’s Central Committee to attend the meeting slated for Saturday 22nd July 2017 at 09:00hrs in Lusaka. He said this meeting poses an opportunity for Members of the Central Committee (MCCs) positively contribute to the growth of intra-party democracy and debate in line with desires of the Party President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who believes in an all-inclusive leadership that is open, transparent and driven to serve the interests of the majority.

“In his desire to entrench inclusive dialogue and promote robust and open debate in the Party, His Excellency the Party President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has strongly urged all members of the central committee to attend the Saturday, 22nd July 2017 Central Committee Meeting at 09:00hrs in Lusaka. The Party President is desirous to entrench a culture of internal debate and dialogue and this can only happen when Members of the Central Committee, the highest policy making organ of the Patriotic Front pay attention to their duties and responsibilities as obligated by the Party Constitution”, the Secretary General has said.

Hon Mwila has further bemoaned the laisser-faire attitude in some Members of the highest policy making organ. He challenged the MCCs to heed the call by the Party President for full attendance and participation in meetings as this will enhance internal cohesion and the smooth implementation of policies and programmes agreed upon by the Central Committee in their collective quest to make the PF more people-driven, purpose-driven and service-driven. He has warned that the Secretariat will not take kindly to any form of apathy from the MCCs as far as their constitutional obligation to attend and participate in this important gathering.

On the need for open, honest and robust deliberations in the up-coming Central Committee Meeting, Hon Mwila has observed, “All MCCs are encouraged to participate fully in internal debates in the upcoming Central Committee meeting and express their views as freely as possible no matter how divergent those might be. This is the democracy we chose for ourselves as a Party. Let me state here that once that process has taken place and exhaustively debated upon by Central Committee, it becomes easier for all members of the Party, from top to bottom, to move to the next phase to support the Party President and Secretariat in implementing such positions”.

The PF Secretary General has called for discipline by leaders in the Party stating, “All MCCs, Ministers, Party Officials holding positions at different levels in the Party and MPs are particularly reminded to take lead in enhancing internal party cohesion, mobilization and engender the necessary message of discipline for the Party to smoothly connect with the grassroots”, he said.

The Secretary General has reaffirmed that the Party President wishes to entrench intra-party consultations as evidenced with the caucus meeting he held with Members of Parliament. “These consultations are going to extend to respective Party structures at different levels”, he has assured the membership.

The Central Committee is the highest policy making organ of the Patriotic Front which meets regularly to decide on several cardinal issues of the Party.

Issued by: Sunday Chanda, Director for Media, Patriotic Front Headquarters

