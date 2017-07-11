PF Parliament to endorse State of Emergency today

Parliament which is dominated by PF members is Tuesday afternoon, today expected to endorse President Edgar Lungu’s declaration of Threatened State of Public Emergency.

The motion will be tabled when over 40 Members of Parliament from the main opposition UPND are suspended from the House.

According to a notice of the motions by the PF Chief Whip, the Vice president Inonge Wina shall present the motion for approval.

“The Vice President

Declaration of Threatened State of Public Emergency: That, in terms of Article 31(2) and (5) of the Constitution of Zambia, this House do approve the President’s declaration of a state of threatened public emergency made on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017 under Statutory Instrument No. 53 of 2017.”