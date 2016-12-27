PF on fire, and soon might be in flames – Tayali

Leader of the newly formed Economic and Equity Party Chilufya Tayali has predicted that the ruling Patriotic Front ( PF ) will soon vanish. He says the party is currently on fire and soon will be on fire.

Tayali who supported President Edgar Lungu in the just ended general elections wonders whether the President will be able to put off the fire and save the PF.

Below is Tayali’s statement in full:

It is just a matter of time, PF will be up in flames especially with the agitations of an ordinary convention by KBF and soon others will join in.

Just imagine for a moment, all the so called newcomers going to the convention to campaign for top positions in PF. Take for example Dora Siliya, Frank Bwalya, Kapita, Bowman Lusambo, Vincent Mwale,Margret Mwanakatwe, among others.

Who will vote for Davis Mwila as Secretary General at the convention when he failed to win an election in his constituency? Can Jean Kapata go through as Election Chairman if he stood against Kelvin Bwalya? Can the PF vote for Frank Bwalya?

What position can Kambwili go for, if not Presidency? What about Harry Kalaba, not for getting my good friend Given Lubinda?

Bowman is busy fighting with Kambwili and he has promised to crush him. The copperbelt minister sounded a stern warning to all those he termed as undermined to frustrate President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s vision.

Meanwhile Kambwili has kept on roaring like a lion in chains. Kambwili has warned Bowman and all the newcomers that they should respect Party structures in which Kambwili emerges superior as a Member of Central Committee, in other words Kambwili is telling Bowman to respect him.

Kambwili has accused Bowman of causing confusion in PF at the expense of the old PF members.

Many youths are also disgruntled after being cut off from State House with the departure of Chilubanama who used to be a pay master while his successor Chrysta Kalulu, does not entertain cadres, in spite of being close to some of them when she was outside State House.

Amos Chanda, is a labelled as one of the most selfish and shroud Press aide State House has ever had. Kaisa Sulu, seem to be overwhelmed, can’t manage all the hands alone, and now he is sick in fear of what may be coming (I strongly believe ECL may have to act sooner than later to save his face over the duo).

Clearly, President Lungu maybe buying some sleep at State Lodge, unless he is too naive to see that PF is on fire. The question is, does he have the capacity to sort out the mess in PF?

Anyway, Economic and Equity Party – EEP, is placing itself in the right path to takeover from PF, because by 2021, there will be serious missiles flying back and forth among the original PF members and the MMD of RB who has brought Felix Mutati forward like an attacking Chess Pone.