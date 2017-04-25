PF insists Catholic Bishops should persuade UPND to recognise Lungu as President

The Patriotic Front as party has also asked the Roman Catholic Church Bishops to engage the opposition UPND and persuade them to recognise Edgar Lungu as the dully elected President of Zambia.
In a statement issued by the PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya, the ruling party is affirming the statement issued by government yesterday for the need to have UPND recognise President Lungu’s government.
Bwalya a former Catholic Church priest says this is the reason why UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his convoy refused to give way to President Lungu’s motorcade.
Below is the statement:
PATRIOTIC FRONT
MEDIA STATEMENT
TUESDAY, APRIL 25TH 2017.
The manner in which the Patriotic Front government has responded to the statement by the President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu speaks volumes about the respect President Lungu’s government has for the church in Zambia.
We are particularly impressed by the approach and choice of words by the Chief Government Spokesperson Ms Kampamba Mulenga in her prudent response to the statement by Archbishop Mpundu.
Given President Lungu’s appreciation of the work of evangelisation by the Catholic church and other Christian churches in Zambia we are not surprised that his government has taken a conciliatory and not antagonistic approach despite being on firm ground to dispute the contents of the statement.
In the past statements such as the one by the Catholic clergyman received sharp and harsh reactions. Cadres were allowed to ridicule sources of such statements and in some cases even threaten violence. But President Lungu has introduce a new culture of dialogue based on mutual respect. This democratic tenet is a hallmark of President Lungu’s leadership and will feature prominently on his legacy.
Therefore, Zambians should be sure of the fact that the PF government will not scandalise church leaders for raising concerns on the governance of the country whether such concerns are based on accurate analysis or not. As a matter of fact the PF government has demonstrated commitment to accommodate divergent views from stakeholders with a reputation of meaning well even when such views are based on opinions that don’t reflect reality.
Against the foregoing, we wish to encourage Archbishop Mpundu not to doubt the sincerity of the PF government to dialogue with the Catholic Church leadership and the church leaders in general. In the same vein we wish to encourage the Archbishop to heed the request by Government Spokesperson Ms Mulenga to engage the United Party for National Development (UPND) regarding issues that can cause unnecessary conflict including their refusal to recognise a duly elected and validly sworn-in Republican President. Many Zambians believe this is important because they think it is what made the UPND leader and his members refuse to follow the law regarding Presidential Motorcade in Mongu recently.
Finally, we are sure that Catholics in Zambia will continue to appreciate the God-fearing leadership of President Lungu that makes him embrace the clergy and value their voice.
Frank Bwalya
DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON
No one persuaded Bwalya to remain in the church – he said he had a calling for the church but left and joined politics..! We did not vote for anyone, so are you going to make us accept PF leader?
Bo
April 25, 2017 at 11:40 am
You are right Bwalya. This is the Republic of Lungu and not the republic of Zambia as witnessed in the charge against the man HH where every body is to be submissive to Lungu.Well done.
DEOD
April 25, 2017 at 11:46 am
There goes another article without substance. Unless the courts of law hear the petition presented before them, can any reasonable person acknowledge a president. How do you expect the public to recognize a self imposed leader? It’s like someone forcing you to call them DAD when they force themselves in your house. Any reasonable person will not accept that!
Zambian
April 25, 2017 at 11:59 am
if God has allowed frank bwalya to be who he is so y trying to change others when him has failed to go back to his call as fr,n way me i dnt tr
ba world
April 25, 2017 at 12:02 pm
What Edgar Lungu hasn’t learned in life is that respect is earned and not commanded. Civilian life is not like in the military. You can wear designer suits and expensive perfumes but if you deserve no respect because of bigger issues you have, no one will respect you. That lesson should be taught to ECL. You can be hed of state, commander of armed forces even UN Chief but if you luck respect for others, no one will respect you except those that pretend because you feed them through jobs you’ve given them.
Dean
April 25, 2017 at 12:07 pm
I dont even understand why PF needs UPND to recognise Lungu as president. Has PF started doubting Edgar Lungu’s legitimacy??? Lungu was elected by Zambians and there is no single observer organisation in Africa, Europe or America holding a contrary view. Simply meaning- we Zambians and the rest of the world, including HH know who the president of Zambia is. It is actually a serious misplacement for anyone to demand HH to recognise Lungu as president. It is a big blunder on the part of PF to take such a stance. Even when issues of dialogue come up, PF should not put HH’s recognition of Lungu as a condition. It is absolutely not necessary. Why are we having big men behaving like small spoilt boys!! Can HH and the PF leadership please mature for the sake of Zambia.
MAUDEN SHULA
April 25, 2017 at 1:12 pm
HH did not refuse to give way. This is an organised ploy by EL and PF to create a case to lock HH.
One thing PF is forgetting is that no dictator has won in history. There comes a time when every dictator or his family pays for his injustices.
ED’S time will come. Mark my words. Time will come when he will leave office. 5 years or 10 years is not far.
You can continue torturing and killing people and plundering but for sure you have to account for the sins.
Muntu
April 25, 2017 at 2:46 pm
SOME ONE IS STILL BEHIND HILLS. MR SHULA LEGITIMACY OF PRESIDENT BY OPPOSITION IN A DEMOCRATIC NATION MAKES PRESIDENT TO BE RECOGNISED BY THE WHOLE WORLD. PRESIDENCY IS NOT ALL ABOUT PF AND UPND, NO! BUT WORLD RECOGNITION, SUPPORTED BY OPPOSITION. IF NOT, NO IMF AND SO ON. THAT IS WHY PF IS DEMANDING THAT HH RECOGNISE LUNGU AS PRESIDENT. HE (LUNGU) HAVE SEEN HOW TOUGH IT IS TO BE CALLED AN ILLEGAL PRESIDENT/ GOV’T BY THE OPPOSITION PARTY, NOT OPPOSITION HH. AND THAT IS WHY HE (HH) IS CONFINED IN PRISON.
Maimbo Siazuza
April 25, 2017 at 2:53 pm
Then Lets see where we are going.oooweeee poor Zambians.You asked for it all on the 11th August 2016.
Best Cop
April 25, 2017 at 3:07 pm