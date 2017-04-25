PF insists Catholic Bishops should persuade UPND to recognise Lungu as President

The Patriotic Front as party has also asked the Roman Catholic Church Bishops to engage the opposition UPND and persuade them to recognise Edgar Lungu as the dully elected President of Zambia.

In a statement issued by the PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya, the ruling party is affirming the statement issued by government yesterday for the need to have UPND recognise President Lungu’s government.

Bwalya a former Catholic Church priest says this is the reason why UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his convoy refused to give way to President Lungu’s motorcade.

The manner in which the Patriotic Front government has responded to the statement by the President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu speaks volumes about the respect President Lungu’s government has for the church in Zambia.

We are particularly impressed by the approach and choice of words by the Chief Government Spokesperson Ms Kampamba Mulenga in her prudent response to the statement by Archbishop Mpundu.

Given President Lungu’s appreciation of the work of evangelisation by the Catholic church and other Christian churches in Zambia we are not surprised that his government has taken a conciliatory and not antagonistic approach despite being on firm ground to dispute the contents of the statement.

In the past statements such as the one by the Catholic clergyman received sharp and harsh reactions. Cadres were allowed to ridicule sources of such statements and in some cases even threaten violence. But President Lungu has introduce a new culture of dialogue based on mutual respect. This democratic tenet is a hallmark of President Lungu’s leadership and will feature prominently on his legacy.

Therefore, Zambians should be sure of the fact that the PF government will not scandalise church leaders for raising concerns on the governance of the country whether such concerns are based on accurate analysis or not. As a matter of fact the PF government has demonstrated commitment to accommodate divergent views from stakeholders with a reputation of meaning well even when such views are based on opinions that don’t reflect reality.

Against the foregoing, we wish to encourage Archbishop Mpundu not to doubt the sincerity of the PF government to dialogue with the Catholic Church leadership and the church leaders in general. In the same vein we wish to encourage the Archbishop to heed the request by Government Spokesperson Ms Mulenga to engage the United Party for National Development (UPND) regarding issues that can cause unnecessary conflict including their refusal to recognise a duly elected and validly sworn-in Republican President. Many Zambians believe this is important because they think it is what made the UPND leader and his members refuse to follow the law regarding Presidential Motorcade in Mongu recently.

Finally, we are sure that Catholics in Zambia will continue to appreciate the God-fearing leadership of President Lungu that makes him embrace the clergy and value their voice.

Frank Bwalya

DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON