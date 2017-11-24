PF have been caught pants down in corrupt fire truck US$250,000 insurance – Jack Mwimbu

The adage that lies have short legs is proving true in the case of fire tenders as the truth seems to be catching up with the benefactors of the corrupt procurement of at an exorbitant price of US$1 million, says Monze Central MP Jack Mwiimbu.

And Mwiimbu, who is Leader of the Opposition in the House, says LAMISE will make in excess of US$12 million profits in one year from the contract given to them by government.

Speaking during debates in Parliament on Friday morning the Monze lawmaker said government had been caught with its pants down in the case of the procurement of fire tenders as insurance records have provided answers to the actual price of fire tenders.

Mwiimbu said it was illogical that fire tenders purported to have been bought at $1 million could be insured at $250,000 but that the vehicles were actually insured at their true value.

He said it was the financial irresponsibility of the PF which was stressing the country’s economy.

“What has transpired is that those fire tenders Mr Chairman are not worth US$1 million. Those fire tenders have been insured for US$250,000 each and there is no way an insurance can issue a vehicle for a value low than its worthy it therefore entails that the value of those fire tenders is US$250,000. Who got the US$750,000? Who got it? That is the financial irresponsibility we are talking about when Zambia is stressed,” Mwiimbu said.

And Mwiimbu accused the PF of putting the country’s security at risk due to their appetite for corrupt deals.

He said it is the same PF which had reversed the sale of Zamtel for security reasons had gone ahead to put the country at greater risk by giving a contract to individuals who will have all the information about Zambia including security details.

Mwiimbu noted that the private companies will not be able to have all the data about Zambia but that they will reap off the country with abnormal profits.

“When the PF came into power they decided to repossess Zamtel from LapGreenN. The argument was that, that was going to pose a security risk to the country of Zambia but we have another contract now which is even worse and will pose a more serious security risk to this country we have given a contract to LAMISE and the Austrian company which will have all the data of all the Zambians here in this country, the movements of the people in this country, the movements of military trucks because they will be on the road were they will be cameras, they will be able to know but you have decided to go ahead why? Because someone had an interest there and the government has been losing colossal amounts of money. Can Zambia afford to allow someone to reap and make a profit of US$12 million per year under this contract when the government is losing money in this economy?

“Which country and where can you find somebody in his first year of investment you can make US$12million profit in his first year of investment? Where? Tell me! Usually it takes about 10 years but this particular contract someone is making US$ 12million per year from the first year that was the statement by the Minister of Communication on the floor of this house in 17 years they will make US$200million profit,” he said.

One can speculate that the gross indiscipline and financial mismanagement is contributing to the IMF’s reluctance in supporting this government.

It could be reason why Minister of Finance Hon Mutati struggles to convince the IMF to conclude their financial support program.