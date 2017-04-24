PF Govt tells Catholic Church Bishops to convince UPND to recognise Lungu as president

The PF government has told the Roman Catholic Church Bishops to engage the opposition UPND and convince them to recognize Edgar Lungu as the dully elected president of Zambia.

Government has maintained that it remains open to dialogue on various issues affecting the country but that the UPND has not recognised it’s mandate given by the Zambian people during the 2016 elections.

Chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga said that despite remaining open to dialogue, political parties like the opposition UPND has not been forthcoming.

Ms. Mulenga was reacting to a statement by the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) who have called for national reconciliation saying this is the only way to promote peace in the country.

ZCCB President Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, in a statement on Sunday called on the government to drive the agenda of promoting peace and reconciliation in the country.

Archbishop Mpundu also called on the ruling PF and UPND to iron out perceived political differences in order to reduce tension existing between their supporters.

But Ms Mulenga has advised the Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops to also engage the opposition UPND on its activities. Ms. Mulenga said that the opposition party has on several occasions refused to recognize President Edgar Lungu being a legitimately elected head of State.

She said that government has however ignored all this because it is focusing on serving the interests of citizens instead of politicking.