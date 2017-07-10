PF govt not desperate for IMF package – Mulusa

National Planning and Development Minister Lucky Mulusa says the PF Government is not desperate in getting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

Mr. Mulusa says the IMF bailout package is just an investment perception.

Mr. Mulusa has told Journalists in Lusaka during the Media Interaction Forum that Zambia’s economy can pick even without the assistance of the IMF.

He says copper prices on the international market are improving with China requesting for more of Zambia’s copper.

And Mr. Mulusa says government has induced fiscal discipline as seen by some of the austerity measures taken by President Edgar Lungu such as cutting on government expenditure.

He says for instance, the government want to do away with printing of pay slips by introducing electronic system saying this will result in saving over US$8 million every year.

And Mr. Mulusa is confident that the PF Government will succeed with its US$20 billion of infrastructure projects running from 2011 through to 2021.

Qfm