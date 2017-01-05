PF Government, a comedy of failures – Dr Beyani

UPND National Management Committee Member Dr Cholwe Beyani has described the Patriotic Front government as a comedy of failures.
Dr Beyani a former Lecturer at UNZA wrote:
You have a journalist who runs Agriculture, A diploma holder in agriculture who heads ministry of Justice, an accountant who heads Finance, a grade VII illiterate who heads deputy speakership, A kantemba specialist who runs ministry of information, a health professional who runs Ministry of Education, a half wit illiterate who runs Home Affairs,
A known criminal with no training in anything runs defense portfolio, A drunken loudmouth who runs Commerce and Industry after serving as banker….. in PF. the list goes on. And the CEO who believes in sending the army to shoot army worms…. and you expect this country to go anywhere??? Dreams are cheap and Free in PF.
Chikala!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GBM
January 5, 2017 at 6:29 am
Rightly speaking PF has been a cocktail of failures all along. Thanks to Mwanawasa’s plans which covered up to 2030 erroneously copied by Sata this Party could not have finished its first term.There was no plan of their own apart from sharing the spoils.
Advocate
January 5, 2017 at 7:14 am
This is what accomplished scholar Francis Fukuyama explains about lack of capacity governance (bleeds corruption).
The Great Intellectual
January 5, 2017 at 11:04 am
A government of dunderheads. The problem is that he is think-less.
Akuwax
January 5, 2017 at 11:26 am
Woe to the downtrodden……!
manluche
January 5, 2017 at 12:57 pm
Eh a criminal, Mulobezi shooter honestly to be minister.. these ba kaponya and sangwapo PF govt!
Keki
January 5, 2017 at 2:59 pm