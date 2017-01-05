PF Government, a comedy of failures – Dr Beyani

UPND National Management Committee Member Dr Cholwe Beyani has described the Patriotic Front government as a comedy of failures.

Dr Beyani a former Lecturer at UNZA wrote:

You have a journalist who runs Agriculture, A diploma holder in agriculture who heads ministry of Justice, an accountant who heads Finance, a grade VII illiterate who heads deputy speakership, A kantemba specialist who runs ministry of information, a health professional who runs Ministry of Education, a half wit illiterate who runs Home Affairs,

A known criminal with no training in anything runs defense portfolio, A drunken loudmouth who runs Commerce and Industry after serving as banker….. in PF. the list goes on. And the CEO who believes in sending the army to shoot army worms…. and you expect this country to go anywhere??? Dreams are cheap and Free in PF.