PF fails to create employment and turns Youths into criminals – Mwashingwele

Katuba UPND Member of Parliament Patricia Mwashingwele says the Patriotic Front has lamentably failed to fulfil its election promise of job creation for the country’s majority youth and has since turned them into thugs and tools for political violence.

Speaking during a media briefing in the wake of a savage attack on UPND members by PF cadres on Saturday at memorial park burial grounds during a funeral of Clance Zulu, Mrs. Mwashingwele said the incidence of Saturday shows that the country is being taken down a moral drain by the PF owing to the high unemployment levels.

The Katuba lawmaker who was among the several members of the public that were aggressively attacked and had their belongings such as cash and phones grabbed from them said Edgar Lungu and his PF administration has failed to formally provide economically viable jobs other than turning the youths of this country into hard core criminals to terrorize innocent mourners.

“The youths I saw at Memorial Park were drank, red eyed and not human at all clear but in a state to attack and kill and possibly was why they were at the grave yard not to mourn but to attack and kill but God saved us all” said Hon Mwashingwele

She has since urged Edgar Lungu to own up and take responsibility of the unfortunate incidence by ensuring that all those involved are brought to book and not counseled as he had earlier intimated wondering why the police have failed in the last six years to counsel the thousand UPND members that it has arrested sometimes unjustifiably.

She described the incident at memorial park at which her vehicle was extensively damaged as a disgrace to the country’s moral standing especially that it happened at a burial place which was to be Clance’s final meeting point with her friends and family before being placed to rest.

Mrs Mwashingwele said the incident was a well-planned attack and called on Edgar Lungu to heed to former Information and Broadcasting Minister Chishimba Kambwili who warned that most PF leaders will find themselves in prison at the end of their tenure of office owing to their rampant and indiscriminate abuse of power and corruption.