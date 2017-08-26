PF distances itself from cancellation of HH thanksgiving prayers

Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila has distanced the party from the action by police in Lusaka to block a planned church service meant to give thanks following the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from prison.

Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri summoned for interrogation Pastor Kangwa Chileshe, the convener of thanksgiving prayers before deploying heavily armed police officers to seal off the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, where the prayers were scheduled to take place.

However, the police were later overruled by Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili, who directed them to allow the prayer service to take place.

In distancing the ruling party from actions of the police, Mwila says: “The Patriotic Front is not allergic to prayer. As a matter of fact, it has been our consistent prayer that a day will come when the Opposition UPND would understand the need for Prayer in a Christian Nation like ours. It is a matter of public knowledge that in the past, the UPND have refused to join the rest of the nation in matters of prayer. They have politicised 18th October, which President Edgar Lungu declared as a public holiday, dedicated to prayer, fasting and reconciliation”, he has observed.

Mwila has further challenged the UPND not to shun in this year’s O:ctober 18th National Prayers, Fasting and Reconciliation as they always do.

“We hope UPND and other Opposition Parties can attend this year’s national prayers. As Political parties, we must ensure we are identified with prayer as opposed to being linked to dark forces. The former is the Journey of Faith Patriotic Front is proud to promote in line with our declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation. The latter is about the evil undesirable in our nation. So we encourage everyone to pray”, Mwila has said.

Mwila has further denounced assertions by UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango linking the ruling Party to a Police decision.

“Mrs. Nalumango knows too well that the Police are not a branch of the Patriotic Front. They make decisions, good or bad, on their own. They ensured public safety and security after UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was released after the DPP entered a Nolle Prosequi. The UPND procession went uninterrupted and no UPND National Chairperson linked the Police to the ruling Party at that point. With the unfortunate and unnecessary cancellation of Opposition prayers, the UPND has found it convenient to apportion blame on the ruling Party. But we are accustomed to UPND’s 11th Commandment – when Courts rule in their favour, they celebrate justice but when a Judgement goes against them, they insult the Judiciary as being held hostage by the ruling PF. It’s nothing but a UPND mindset problem”, he has said.