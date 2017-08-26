PF distances itself from cancellation of HH thanksgiving prayers

Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila has distanced the party from the action by police in Lusaka to block a planned church service meant to give thanks following the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from prison.
Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri summoned for interrogation Pastor Kangwa Chileshe, the convener of thanksgiving prayers before deploying heavily armed police officers to seal off the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, where the prayers were scheduled to take place.
However, the police were later overruled by Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili, who directed them to allow the prayer service to take place.
In distancing the ruling party from actions of the police, Mwila says: “The Patriotic Front is not allergic to prayer. As a matter of fact, it has been our consistent prayer that a day will come when the Opposition UPND would understand the need for Prayer in a Christian Nation like ours. It is a matter of public knowledge that in the past, the UPND have refused to join the rest of the nation in matters of prayer. They have politicised 18th October, which President Edgar Lungu declared as a public holiday, dedicated to prayer, fasting and reconciliation”, he has observed.
Mwila has further challenged the UPND not to shun in this year’s O:ctober 18th National Prayers, Fasting and Reconciliation as they always do.
“We hope UPND and other Opposition Parties can attend this year’s national prayers. As Political parties, we must ensure we are identified with prayer as opposed to being linked to dark forces. The former is the Journey of Faith Patriotic Front is proud to promote in line with our declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation. The latter is about the evil undesirable in our nation. So we encourage everyone to pray”, Mwila has said.
Mwila has further denounced assertions by UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango linking the ruling Party to a Police decision.
“Mrs. Nalumango knows too well that the Police are not a branch of the Patriotic Front. They make decisions, good or bad, on their own. They ensured public safety and security after UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was released after the DPP entered a Nolle Prosequi. The UPND procession went uninterrupted and no UPND National Chairperson linked the Police to the ruling Party at that point. With the unfortunate and unnecessary cancellation of Opposition prayers, the UPND has found it convenient to apportion blame on the ruling Party. But we are accustomed to UPND’s 11th Commandment – when Courts rule in their favour, they celebrate justice but when a Judgement goes against them, they insult the Judiciary as being held hostage by the ruling PF. It’s nothing but a UPND mindset problem”, he has said.
Mr Mwila
You are not talking to children or people suffering from post-traumatic amnesia.
We know why UPND boycotted the 18th October so-called national prayers.
You cannot keep punching someone and at the same time inviting them to a prayer organised by you. It just won’t work.
For the forthcoming 18 October prayer event HH should not attend. That 127 days in the dungeons on trumped up treason charges was just too much.
If the UPND attends let them all wear black as at a funeral. The Jews used to wear sack cloth on such occasions. PF rule is the worst tragedy that ever happened to Zambia. You can insult but that is my informed opinion.
I still strongly believe there is something big your party did which is making you so scared of UPND and HH. May God deliver Zambia soon from your oppression.
Real Patriot
August 26, 2017 at 10:57 am
Stupid Christian nation only for pf?we are not kids bamwila okay 👌 and I may ask you boss mwila,can you tell us which church ⛪ do you go to with your boss lungu? please stop embarrassing yourselves and work not attacking upnd because upnd is bigger then pf for now and nothing you can do to stop it kikiki
CNN
August 26, 2017 at 12:04 pm
This Jonathan Lungu govt is dysfunctional.The don’t know who should speak on matters affecting the govt or their Party PF.Its Chipante pante all the way.Lungu is Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces which includes ZPS.Commissioner Phiri stopped the Prayers at the direction of the Commander in Chief who is Edgar Lungu.Lungu and his PF Officials are hypocrites.Lungu cannot pretend that ZPS acts without direction from the Commander in Chief. This is hypocrisy of the highest order.We all know that Mumbi Phiri commanded IG Kanganja to arrest HH and he admitted doing so in Court.Who doesn’t know that Lungu and his PF Officials are abusing the Police, Prisons ,Courts etc to punish their opponents? These hypocrites can never be trusted at all.
Chando
August 26, 2017 at 2:10 pm
Davies Mwika after losing last August Parliamentary Seat has not recovered as the political damage he suffered appears to be incurable. The man is still in excruciating political pain, believe you me. Political Counsellors please take charge before the man finds himself in a solitary
confinement of lunacy.
Mpombo Wampombo
August 26, 2017 at 6:49 pm
Elsewhere Mumbi Phiri is quoted as having ordered the Police not to allow the Prayer to take place coz HH had influenced Maimane and Malema to snub Jonathan Lungu in South Africa when he summoned them to a meeting.PF Leaders are confused . One hand doesn’t know what the other hand is doing.PF is a Chipante pante Party with no vision and direction. Mumbi Phiri says this,Mwila says this,Amos Chanda says that and the Govt Spokesman is mute while Jonathan Lungu is sneaking out of hibernation from Mfuwe Game Reserve. Its confusion all over and no wonder Lungu admitted that he has no Vision. For sure Lungu and PF have no Vision and make no mistake!!
Zulu
August 26, 2017 at 9:07 pm
When u see Sadist and Dictator Jonathan Lungu Dununa Reverse like this there must be a catch in this move.There is a reason why Lungu is having a change of heart in allowing these Prayers to go ahead. The Organisers of these Prayers,HH and UPND must be on the lookout for a surprise package from ECL. Lungu is definitely scheming something to his advantage. Mumbi Phiri claimed to have directed the Police to stop the Prayers and there is no comment from her yet.Heavily Armed Policemen could not have codoned the Cathedral without Kampyongo and Lungu’s knowledge.Satanic Lungu is now pretending to be humble and a Christian in allowing the Prayers to go ahead.Wait and see how hypocrite Lungu wants to use the Prayers to advantage. U trust devious Jonathan Lungu at your own Peril.
Maanda
August 27, 2017 at 3:22 am
