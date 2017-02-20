PF comes to the Litunga’s rescue

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has come to the rescue of Litunga Lobosi, the King of the Lozi who is facing impeachment from his subjects.
PF Secretary General Davis Mwila says the party has learn that two of its members are in the group pushing for the Litunga’s impeachment. Mwila has since directed the provincial leadership to suspend the two members.
This is contained in a press release below to Zambian Eye issued Monday morning by Mwila.
We regret to announce that we have directed our chairperson for Western Province Mr Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two of our members who are part of a group in Western Province that has sued the Litungu in an effort to dethrone him.
The reason we have made this decision is to avoid unwarranted suspicion and of course malicious propaganda that our Party is supporting the action of trying to impeach the Litunga.
We wish to reiterate the fact that our Party respects traditional leaders and establishments and has a policy not to meddle in issues of chieftainship. Moreover, our President His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF Party as a whole values the role that traditional leaders play in nation building and development.
Hence we can’t allow our members to be part of manoeuvres that undermine our policy on relations with traditional establishments.
Finally, we wish to state that we are studying the implications of the conduct of our two members for purposes of considering further disciplinary action against them.
Davies Mwila
SECRETARY GENERAL
what has the litunga done? lets deal with the issues as opposed to individuals – it is common knowledge that the zambian chief tend have excesses & represent only themselves – instead of serving the interests of their subjects or representing development.
Before we condenm let us get to the bottom of this first – get the facts.
Angoni Bull
February 20, 2017 at 11:40 am
Most chiefs in Zambia are beggers, to say the least. They sell land to foreigners for peanuts, and are always self-serving. There are very few chiefs with their own backbone, able to stand on their own feet.They even go kow-towing to the government to win favours. They are always crying for vehicles, palaces, and roads while their citizens wallow in poverty due to lack of services. Their villages do not even have scheduled visits by agro extension officers or vets to look at their animals. These villagers’ drinking water never gets tested by labs to ensure that they are drinking safe water. The villagers are never taught new skills on how to build better houses in their villages with modern building materials like Amalata, cement, etc. These chiefs are still in the dark ages. The GRZ must round up all these chiefs for modernisation seminars in order to open up their brains and do better for the neglected villagers!
Songwe
February 20, 2017 at 12:51 pm
Bulozi,Barotseland, is not a tribe, tribal homeland, nor is it a chiefdom. It is a State! Barotseland is a Nation!
Maano
February 20, 2017 at 1:30 pm