PF comes to the Litunga’s rescue

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has come to the rescue of Litunga Lobosi, the King of the Lozi who is facing impeachment from his subjects.

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila says the party has learn that two of its members are in the group pushing for the Litunga’s impeachment. Mwila has since directed the provincial leadership to suspend the two members.

This is contained in a press release below to Zambian Eye issued Monday morning by Mwila. We regret to announce that we have directed our chairperson for Western Province Mr Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two of our members who are part of a group in Western Province that has sued the Litungu in an effort to dethrone him.

The reason we have made this decision is to avoid unwarranted suspicion and of course malicious propaganda that our Party is supporting the action of trying to impeach the Litunga.

We wish to reiterate the fact that our Party respects traditional leaders and establishments and has a policy not to meddle in issues of chieftainship. Moreover, our President His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF Party as a whole values the role that traditional leaders play in nation building and development.

Hence we can’t allow our members to be part of manoeuvres that undermine our policy on relations with traditional establishments.

Finally, we wish to state that we are studying the implications of the conduct of our two members for purposes of considering further disciplinary action against them.

Davies Mwila

SECRETARY GENERAL