PF claim Kambwili was once arrested in SA for stealing laptops

The war of words between Chishimba Kambwili and the Patriotic Front (PF) is heating up, with the latter posting revelations that the Roan Member of Parliament was nabbed in South Africa three years ago on suspicion of stealing laptops.

Recently, Kambwili challenged President Edgar Lungu and his inner circle to disclose the source of their ‘sudden’ wealth, saying they were paupers before the PF came into power in 2011.

But chief government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga sprung to the defense of President Lungu, claiming he was not poor before becoming president as he had successful legal practice.

“What we must realise is that the President had a life before he became President. He is a lawyer. So questioning his capabilities because he is now the President is neither here nor there. What we must realise is that before the presidency, President Lungu is a very well educated man, he was a lawyer, so it is not like President Lungu just came in a poor man, no! We know lawyers are one of the most handsomely paid professionals in Zambia. This is not to say that President Lungu is building [shopping] malls through taxpayers’ money, it is not true. But questioning the aspect of whether President Lungu can own property, yes he is a Zambian. He is a Zambian entitled under the Constitution to own property, but it does not mean that when you own property, every property you own is coming from taxpayers money, it’s not true. President Lungu has clearly stated even before, that he was in business. It is not true that President Lungu came into State House a poor man, he is a lawyer by profession,” said Kampamba.

Kambwili, however, rubbished Kampamba’s claims, telling her to stop defending things she does not understand. He said was not true that President Lungu had money before becoming President, disclosing that he was a beggar who lived in Chiefs and traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe’s garage for nearly two years.

“Mumwebe Kampamba Mulenga ati nalishiba ba Edgar Lungu ukumucila, bushe alishiba ati balikalapo namu garage? Mumwipushe ati bushe alishiba ati balikalapo namu garage yakwa (Lawrence) Sichalwe? (Tell Kampamba Mulenga that I know Edgar Lungu better than her. Does she know that Edgar Lungu once lived in a garage owned by Lawrence Sichalwe), the chiefs and traditional affairs minister for close to two years? That’s where he used to stay. He was given a ka small room in the garage and that’s where he used to sleep. So it should tell Mulenga Kampamba who President Lungu is. She is also saying that he was a lawyer. Does she know why he stopped practicing as a lawyer? He stole client’s money and it is in public domain. Why should you defend someone who used to squander client’s money?” Kambwili asked.

But Kambwili’s revelations appear to have unsettled the ruling party, leading the to post the following on their official Facebook page which is run by party media director Sunday Chanda:

It was in 2014, and Minister of Youth And Sport Hon. Chishimba Kambwili was having a cup of coffee in a restaurant in FourWays in Johannesburg.

An anti-theft and anti-robbery specialized unit swooped on the area and sealed it!

They ordered the criminal suspect , a burly figure in short sleeves shirt and shorts, down!

He was pinned with a gun to his head!

” I am a Cabinet Minister in Zambia, I am a Minister Mwebantu!” He screamed

The Police unit would hear none of it! They hit him to shut him up!

They picked their suspect, shoved him , cuffed him and bundled him in a police van and locked him up at the back.

He was driven to the Four Ways Police Station in Johannesburg.

Where he was for the next five hours until officials from the Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa came to bail him out.

A white shop owner swore upon his mother, that the suspect now identified as Chishimba Kambwili from Zambia, was the same thief and burglar that had stolen his laptops and the CCTV camera footage he surrendered to the Police could prove it! The complainant insisted!

The footage showed an almost identical burly figure to Kambwili, breaking in the heavily secured shops and stealing the laptops

The Zambian Embassy pleaded immunity for the Cabinet Minister and he was later released after a five-hour ordeal!

Embassy officials persuaded officers that this was a serious case of mistaken identity!

Or was it?

Embassy records show the case number, case record with details of complainant, footage and immunity pleaded!

They say; “don’t throw stones when you live in a glass house”!

The Chinese say; “don’t walk naked when you live in a glass house”!

Kambwili is yet to respond to these allegations.