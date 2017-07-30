PF calls Julius Malema a coward imperialist’s rabid lap dog

The ruling party PF in Zambia has responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema calling him as coward imperialist’s rabid lap dog running errands for his paymasters.

Below is a press statement by the PF:

Lusaka, Zambia, 30th July 2017 – We have noted the irritating and insulting remarks against His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is also Leader of the Patriotic Front by the ‘shrunken’ Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema who attempts to project himself as the Spokesperson of the Opposition in the Region.

In case others did not know, Malema’s EFF and Mmusi Maimane have one paymaster and the two are nothing but puppets of those who seek to control Zambia’s mineral rights. Malema is a coward otherwise he could have jumped on the first plane, fly into Zambia and utter those remarks on the Zambian soil and later observe reactions from Zambians immediately thereafter. Today, Malema cannot travel to a number of countries in the Region, including Botswana because he is a political sell-out who has no right to poke his nose into Zambia’s business! Malema’s ignorance is appalling because there is no State of Emergency in Zambia. The difference between Article 31 and 30 of the Zambian Constitution is very clear. On another end, Malema is a victim of lies told by his paymasters, including UPND National Chairperson Mrs Mutale Nalumango and Douglas Siyakalima during their visit to him earlier this month. Malema and his EFF must be told that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was not arrested by President Edgar Lungu. Hichilema is a criminal suspect under the laws of Zambia which Malema and his minority party must respect. We know that Malema and his EFF have drawn a blank on their effort to politicise a criminal matter. The perfect definition of Malema and which we agree with in its entirety is the one provided by Zimbabwe’s information minister, Chris Mushohwe who described the EFF leader as a *“puny,” a “Gucci revolutionary…a shrunken, talkative joke, a charlatan who fancies himself big and cute enough to pass comment and judgment on developments elsewhere on the continent. What an embarrassment… We pity and dismiss him as an ignorant youth…”* While we understand that Malema has sold out to forces of capital and paraded himself as an imperialist’s rabid lap dog busy running errands for his masters, he has no business in meddling in Zambia. Issued by

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriot Front Secretariat, Lusaka, Zambia

