PF Cadres attack mourners at Clance Zulu’s burial

Some family, friends and UPND members have been attacked by suspected PF Cadres during the burial of UPND Cadre Clance Zulu in Lusaka.
This happened Saturday morning at Memorial Park where a brave fearless stooge UPND Cadre was being put to arrest following her passing on this week.
The nine mourners were rushed to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where by press time were being attended to and one was reported to be unconscious.
Some family members and mourners briefly abandoned the body of Clance for their safety as the PF cadres allegedly and viciously attacked them.
And the the so called PF Zambia Police Service, where are they, or are they the ones who are spearheading such attacks against the innocent souls ? Becuase, if it was HH or any other UPND member who had staged such an attack, he/ she would have been in police cells by now, what is happening in the country mwe bantu ?
Kalundwe Nyanje Mfula
June 24, 2017 at 1:33 pm
Ba Zambian Eye, even if it’s fear of being sued, surely how do you say these mourners were attacked by “suspected” PF cadres when the same attackers were even singing PF songs praising the Head of State and showing the PF symbol? There is no “suspicion” here. The mourners were attacked by PF cadres because the deceased was UPND being put to rest by the family, friends and UPND members, period! What’s there to suspect?
Mumbeti
June 25, 2017 at 8:55 am
Compatriots and all loving Zambian people, I ask you, is this normal? Where has Zambia gone wrong? Are we still people or animals? Can we even fight an external enemy the way we are divided as a country? I shudder to think. What really has gone wrong?
Mumbeti
June 24, 2017 at 2:21 pm
Clearly we are not the same Zambians
The death of MCS and leaving a dividing factor in States House.
This situation is a seed that has germinated.
Country men and women if we burry our heads in sand during cold season and feel we are OK, we shall suffocated in hot season comes.
We shouldn’t…. What hatred, what unZambian, What evil, What a shame to ruling party
IMAGINE IT WAS UPND.. just for s moment imagine it was UPND attack on burial procession of PF…TREASONABLE!
FOOD FOR THOT…
Chale
June 24, 2017 at 3:38 pm
Chale
June 24, 2017 at 3:40 pm
Quick statement by PF on the graveyard violence must be looked into with clearer lens and cleaned ear drums bottom line PF is admitting ownership! Mumbi Phiri had intel on what her cadres would be up to and tried to avert this fracas by using some strange tact of “advising” PF cadres not to attend Clance Zulu’s (MHSRIP) funeral but rather the party would have emissaries visit the funeral house. Sadly the police are neither intelligent nor professional as we’ll soon know how they handle this sad occurrence!
FuManchu
June 24, 2017 at 4:17 pm
When Mumbi Phiri directed all PF Youths not to attend Clance Zulu’s funeral we suspected that PF were going to send thugs to disrupt her funeral and Mumbi Phiri did not want PF Cadres caught in a cross fire. Sadist and Dictator Lungu should take full responsibility for this violence and Funeral Disturbance. The International Community and ICC should take action on Dictator Lungu and PF thugs. When People say Zambia under Dictator Lungu is now a Failed State they are vindicated. Mumbi Phiri,Kennedy Kamba ,Kampyongo ,Kaizer Zulu etc are committing these Crimes against humanity in the Name of Edgar Lungu.The back stops with Lungu and he must be held accountable.
Moya
June 24, 2017 at 5:16 pm
what has happened to Zedian journalism? Did the writer of this article pass through high school? What is:
saka.
This happened Saturday morning at Memorial Park where a brave fearless stooge UPND Cadre was being put to arrest following her passing on this week.
Piginawig
June 24, 2017 at 5:33 pm
You have not helped yourself very much. Reread your message. Hehehe
1PLUS1
June 25, 2017 at 4:44 pm
Very sad news, attacking mourners? I don’t know Zambia is heading to with PF. Is it true these PF cadres attack other parts real Zambian? I don’t think so, these are hired thugs from out.
Man the Tower
June 24, 2017 at 5:37 pm
Order in Society n in the Church…it is true;good government is one of the blessings of God that He has given to humanity but if government seem not to obey the statues of God then it should forget about Christians paying homage to it…And sure where is the Government
Anzeru a kumawa
June 24, 2017 at 6:19 pm
Does anyone have proof the attackers came from PF? What would be the motive? Just wondering!
Kalunga Fred
June 24, 2017 at 7:14 pm
IF NOT PF CADRES THEN WHO DO YOU THINK THEY WERE? ITS THEM, ACTUALLY WE TOLD SATA THIS DOG PF YOU ARE RAISING WILL ONE DAY BITE ZAMBIANS BUT HE CONTINUED PAMAKA PAMAKA. WE TOLD HIM THIS IS NOT HOW WE RAISE DOGS BUT HE NEVER LISTENED. LOOK NOW IT BITE CHILUFYA SATA, MILES SAMPA, GBM,MWENYA MUSENGE,GUY SCOT, WINTER KABIMBA, POST NEWS PAPER AND THE OWNER MMEMBE ALL SCATTERED AND NOW IT`S ON CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI AND MWAMONENI ENGINEERING PULLING DOWN HIS TROUSERS AND CRIES FOUL WHO BOASTED TOO MUCH ABOUT THIS DOG PF PARTY ALL OVER ZAMBIA ESPECIALLY IN COPPERBELT. THIS DOG PF PARTY HAS NO MERCY LOOK AT HOW IT HAS BITTEN HH IT CAN NT LEAVE HIM ALONE EVEN AT A COURT ORDER AND BESIDES THE LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL INTERVENTIONS, CHURCHES.THIS DOG PF KNOWS NO RULE OF LAW. THIS DOG PF PARTY CAN NOT EVEN LISTEN TO ITS CADRES IT NO LONGER OBEYS THEM. IT HAS GONE ASTRAY IT CANT REMEMBER ITS FOUNDERS AND RAISERS WHO SUFFERED JAILED,AND SACRIFICED FOR ITS GROWTH IT HAS TURNED AGAINST THEM TOO BAD. HIJACKERS HAVE POISONED IT AGAINST ITS FOUNDERS THEY CHARMED IT IN SUCH A WAY THAT IT CANT RECOGNIZE THEM. THE POOR WHO SUPPORTED IT AND PROMISED TO UPLIFT THEIR STANDARD OF LIVING ONCE IN POWER IT HAS FORGOTTEN AND FORSAKEN, IT ALLOWED ITS HIJACKERS TO TEAR ITS PARTY MANIFESTO AND NOW SUFFERS FROM LACK OF DIRECTION AND VISION AS THERE IS NO GUIDANCE. THE UNEMPLOYED IT PROMISED FOR MORE JOBS, MORE MONEY NOW IT DRAINS THROUGH INCREASED TPIN TAX REVENUE COLLECTIONS, IT HAS ACCRUED DEBTS EVER ACCRUED IN THIS COUNTRY BEFORE WITHIN 6 MONTHS OVER $10 BILLION AND IT`S LOOKING FOR $1.6 BILLION FROM IMF.RECENTLY BOTH INTERNATIONAL AND LOCAL PEOPLE CAUGHT IT SWALLOWING DEMOCRACY AND ONLY A QUARTER WAS LEFT BUT DENIED THAT HADN`T.PF PARTY YOU HAVE HIKED EVERYTHING FUEL, ELECTRICITY. YOU CONSUME LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS LIKE POST NEWS PAPERS LIKE NO MAN`S BUSINESS BUT SPARES THE INVESTORS LIKE FQM HOLDING ON TO OVER $2 BILLION THROUGH ZCCM-IH HOLDINGS. INVESTORS EXPLOITS ITS CITIZENS AND DOES NOT FIGHT FOR THEM IT SAYS ZAMBIANS ARE LAZY.IT MAKES FRIENDSHIP WITH DICTATORS, CORRUPTS CHURCHES AND WHOEVER SPEAKS AGAINST IT, IT SWALLOWS. IT PREACHES DIVISION AND TRIBALISM, INTIMIDATION HATRED IS THE TALK OF THE DAY JUDICIARY, LEGISLATURE, AND EXECUTIVE THE THREE ORGANS FEAR IT. IT IS ABOVE THE LAW UNTOUCHABLE.
PF LISTEN DO NOT CONSUME US MIND YOU WITHOUT THESE OTHER OPPOSITION PARTIES YOU WOULDN`T HAVE WON ELECTIONS IN 2011 UPND PLAYED AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN THE MMD STRONG HOLD WHERE YOU GOT 100 VOTES UPND SPLIT THE VOTES THEREBY PREVENTING AND MAKING IT DIFFICULT FOR MMD TO RAISE ENOUGH VOTES ASK YOUR POLITICAL ADVISERS. ACTUALLY THE PEOPLE WHO WILL DESTROY YOU ARE THOSE WHO FOUNDED YOU. I CAN ASSURE YOU THEY WILL DEFINITELY BRING YOU DOWN BECAUSE YOU HAVE GONE MAD. AND IF SATA ROSE UP TO DAY HE WOULD BE DISAPPOINTED TO SEE HOW YOU ARE SWALLOWING HIS PEOPLE HE LOVED MOST ALIVE AND YOUR STOMACH IS NEVER FULL, HOW YOU HAVE ACCOMMODATED BOTH YOURS AND SATA`S PERSECUTORS THIEVES OF YOUR VOTES IN THE PREVIOUS ELECTIONS THOSE WHO TORMENTED YOU.
ZAMBIA SHALL OUR DAY BE SAVED GOD WITH US WE SHALL REMAIN ONE NATION FOR GOOD PF WILL GO LIKE MMD, UNIP SO ZAMBIANS DO NOT GET DIVIDED OR RESORT TO ATTACKING EACH OTHER EITHER BY KNIFE, AXE, HOE OR VERBAL WE SHALL STILL BE ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION THIS IS AN INHERITANCE TO EVERY ZAMBIAN UNLESS YOU ARE CURSED WITH DUAL CITIZENSHIP AS FOR ME THERE IS NO WHERE I CAN GO BE CONSIDERED A CITIZEN HENCE THE NEED TO PRAY BLESS MY NATION ZAMBIA FOR HER ECONOMY FIGHT AGAINST THOSE WHO EXPLOIT MY NATION PRAY FOR ITS INDUSTRIES AGRICULTURE, LAND, MINERAL AND NATURAL RESOURCES, PEACE AND OUR FREEDOM OF SPEECH MOVEMENTS ASSEMBLY AND HUMAN RIGHTS.
BLESSED MOTHER ZAMBIA DONT LET PEOPLE GET SWALLOWED LIKE BREAD BECAUSE OF THEIR BELIEFS AND IDEOLOGY BUT SPARE THEM BECAUSE THEM TOO ARE ZAMBIANS YOU PEOPLE:
FIGHTER OF ZAMBIAN RIGHTS
June 24, 2017 at 9:27 pm
are we sure all is well in zambia people? for those who are still doubting?
FIGHTER OF ZAMBIAN RIGHTS
June 24, 2017 at 10:25 pm
Lungu is desperate and under tremendous Pressure.The Economy is collapsing,he has an innocent HH In Jail,IMF now knows he was concealing Zambia’s Debt Stock,he is being condemned by most Zambians, the Churches,his own PF Party and the International Community.Lungu is looking for a Scapegoat to declare a State of Emergency and Rule Zambia with an Iron Fist. Lungu knows that the Trumped Up Treason Charges on HH are fake and he can’t keep HH in Jail forever. With all this violence and lawlessness Lungu knows that IMF Money is not coming and the Economy will definitely collapse.Most Zambians are resisting Lungu’s Dictatorship and are calling for the unconditional release from Jail of HH and the holding of Dialogue between him and HH. Lungu knows HH will insist on the Hearing of the Petition. Lungu will Never allow that becoz to do so is as good as committing political suicide. Lungu knows that any impartial Court will find him guilty of Electoral Fraud and Treason for abrogating the Zambian Constitution. We have a Stalemate. SADC needs to take a brave step and mediate the Dispute b4 Zambia descends into a full fledged Civil War. Dictator Lungu is between a Hard Rock and the Deep Blue Sea and he needs a way out. His PF hardliners see a State of Emergency as a Solution to the Crisis but this will backfire. Which way ECL?
Mundia
June 25, 2017 at 7:07 am
@Mundia. Your comments are spot on. Lungu is provoking UPND to create an excuse for declaring a State of Emergency.Lungu wants a Scapegoat to keep HH in Jail without Trial and then ban the UPND.Lungu wants to kill the Petition,destroy HH and UPND so that he can consolidate his Dictatorship and Rule Zambia with an Iron Fist beyond 2021. All those opposed to Lungu’s Dictatorship are enemies and will be crushed by force.Lungu was hoping that by Jailing HH on Trumped Up Treason Charges HH will give up the fight and recognize him as the legitimate President. HH has refused to do so and insist that the Petition be heard in Court. Lungu will Never allow the Hearing of the Petition becoz that will reveal that he stole the 2016 Election and is illegally in Power. Lungu and his Thug Advisers believe that a State of Emergency would cement his Dictatorship. That could backfire too. The Economy is collapsing and Financial Assistance from the West is drying up and most Zambians are opposed to his newly found Dictatorship. Which way Edgar Lungu?
Moyo
June 25, 2017 at 10:00 am
Lungu does not care because he is not Zambian . Pipo wake up . It is high time we started moving with target so if any PF dog barks at you spray it with target direct into eyes this will help believe me
Tasila phiri
June 25, 2017 at 4:49 pm
