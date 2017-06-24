PF Cadres attack mourners at Clance Zulu’s burial

Some family, friends and UPND members have been attacked by suspected PF Cadres during the burial of UPND Cadre Clance Zulu in Lusaka.

This happened Saturday morning at Memorial Park where a brave fearless stooge UPND Cadre was being put to arrest following her passing on this week.

The nine mourners were rushed to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where by press time were being attended to and one was reported to be unconscious.

Some family members and mourners briefly abandoned the body of Clance for their safety as the PF cadres allegedly and viciously attacked them.