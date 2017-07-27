PF Cadre goes for President Lungu

PF CADRE Starford Chashi Chanda writes:

~A Good Leader Solves Problems Not Chase & Lock Up People.~

With all the internal sagas in an administration brimming with dissension and intrigue, some PF cadres still can’t see that the party is going down.

This is what happens when the party is dominated with poorly educated cadres who have no self respect. All they know is praise politicians in the name of loyalty which they don’t even understand.

Zambians did a Donch Kubeba on RB and MMD. The country was tired with the corruption of MMD. Now Lungu has displaced the indigenous PF founder members with MMD cadres like Lusambo who used to lie to RB that he was popular. Now he is lying to Lungu that all is well.

Half of PF members are not happy. But since cadres have poor judgement, they won’t tell Lungu the truth that voters who voted for him are not happy. Instead, they will lie to him so he can continue dancing in front of cameras as if all is well.

Any sensible person would foresee the beginning of downfall of PF led by Lungu unfortunately.

But cadres are there to eat…So they can’t see where they are going.

To be honest, I have started to doubt if the City Market Fires were perpetrated by UPND.

I don’t trust Lungu which is why I’m now questioning a lot of things.

Kambwili campaigned for you, he defended you and took you to State House, then todat you treat him like a piece of trash just to please Lusambo?

What an evil heart from the so called “humble man!”

Right now the way I’m hurt inside because of his heartless treatment of Kambwili, I hope and pray Lungu won’t come to America any time soon. Otherwise, I will be in jail.

I’ve never even bothered to see him whenever he comes to New York. But this time around I will gladly see him make a scene.

Let him stay right there in Zambia and continue toying with peoples’ emotions.

Kuno ekesako.

NSHILAPWISHA.