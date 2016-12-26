PF Cadre Chilekwa calls UPND an ethnic militia grouping

PF Cadre Emmanuel Chilekwa has leballed the opposition UPND as an ethnic militia grouping that will not rule Zambia.

In an augment with UPND Supporters who accused him of being a mole who was planted to siphon information from the party in the run up to the August elections, Chilekwa responds saying there is no information worth the sort to get from the opposition party.

“What information is there in UPND? That’s why you chaps don’t respect Bill of Rights. People have freedom of movement. But UPND is going nowhere because it’s an ethnic militia grouping, not a democratic political party,” charges Chilekwa.

The aguement arose after Chilekwa accused the people of Dundumwezi of being tribalists for giving Hakainde Hichilema over 31, 000 votes against about 200 votes for Edgar Lungu.

He also makes fun of the people of Dundumwezi accusing them of not celebrating Christmas because they are pagans.

Below is what Chilekwa who had dished the PF after he was not given a job in 2015 wrote and close to election went back to the ruling party:

FEWER CHICKENS KILLED IN DUNDUMWEZI

Boycott against Christmas has continued in Dundumwezi, on account that Christmas, which begins with CH is closer to Chagwa’s name and Dundumwezi residents have not participated.

They wished it was Hiristmas. For 2021, they are bound not to take part in the Elections because “E” stands for Edgar and they fear ECZ would give it to Edgar. A change of the Elections to Hilections is being proposed, if they have to take part.

They argue that they stand no chance of winning the 2021 polls as the poll body, ECZ initials all stand for Edgar Chagwa for Zambia.

Meanwhile, so far statistics of chickens which have been slaughtered are as follows :

Dundumwezi 122

I shall keep updating you as Christmas Day continues.