PF Cadre buys Lungu’s hat at K185 000

THE crowd at April 29, 2017 presidential dinner was left in awe when 29 year old Patriotic Front youth Munir Zulu out bid the house of corporate and diplomatic bodies to purchase himself the Presidential bow hat at K185 000 during a heated but exciting auction during last night’s Meet the President Dinner.

Munir proprietor of Shareek General Dealers and Crime Watch in his reflection says he went all out to purchase the hat because President Lungu is his mentor.

“President Lungu is my mentor, his tenacity his humble stature is very admirable, he is a great leader… I want to strive and emulate him,” Munir said.

When asked on the K185 000, Munir responded; “it is going to a good cause, growing our youth wing is very vital for the party to stand strong. I must admit I was very impressed with the way the youth organisers put the whole event together and I was compelled to contribute to its cause.”

He adds that it is time for the youths to resist politics of violence or be used as tools of violence noting that youths can contribute on policy decision tables.

Munir has called on Patriotic Front youths to maintain an open mind and embrace the Presidents call for One Zambia One Nation.

He has thanked government for the Youth Policy and urged fellow youths to think of entrepreneurship ventures than always wait for formal employment.

“This hat is my precious souvenir, it goes on my head, I actually feel like I have the President’s mind whispering in my ears when I wear it,” Munir jokes as he puts the hat on.

