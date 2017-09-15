PF bags 8 out 10 seats in Thursday’s elections

The Patriotic Front (PF) has scooped the majority of the local government seats following elections on Thursday, September 14, 2017.
The PF won eight out of the 10 seats which were mostly from its traditional stronghold.
The other two seats from Itezhi-Itezhi and Zambezi East from Central and North Western provinces respectively were scooped by the opposition UPND.
As indicated yesterday day after our glance analysis of the initial results the tribal voting in Zambia has remained intact.
Below are results from the elections held yesterday:
It was a Month of busy Ward & Council Chairpersons By – Elections dotted around the Country:
WARD BY – ELECTIONS
1. Chitiwi Ward in Luanshya – Won by PF
2. Lusombe Ward in Kakoyo Mufulira – Won by PF
3. Luntomfwa Ward in Kaputa – Won by PF
4. Mabinga Ward in Chama – Won by PF
5. Zambezi Ward in Zambezi west – Won by UPND
6. Chimaje Ward in Chilanga – Won by PF.
MAYORAL SEATS
7. Lupososhi in N/Province – Won by PF
8. Kachibiya in N/Province – Won by PF
9. Lunte in N/Province – Won by PF
10. Itezhi tezhi in Central Province – Won by UPND
Congratulations to the Patriotic Front Party – PF & the various Campaign Teams that wirked tirelessy in these By – Elections. The victory is a sweet & resounding strength of the PF.
The strength of every Political Party is measured by how strong it is connectedto the Grassroot & it’s capacity to Win/Defend Seats.
Do Zambians ever learn? Anyway these were expected as they are! Zambia will remain in poverty.
mr man
September 15, 2017 at 2:51 pm
NO, PF HAS RIGGED AGAIN. WE WILL INSTRUCT MUSHIPE AND KAKOMA TO APPEAL .kikikikiki….THE POPULAR PARTY HAS LOST AGAIN
Chisenga
September 15, 2017 at 3:04 pm
What do you expect from pure fools,Upnd was not allowed to campaign,stupid
CNN
September 15, 2017 at 3:13 pm
8-2 is not a bad lose. Congratulations to both PF and UPND. I think Zambianeye was supposed to put 8 on EL not 1,although it means EL is number 1 and HH is number 2.
Luanshya and Mufulira it`s not tribal voting according to my understanding, unless otherwise. Anyway Kambwili knows better but in these two places l see no tribalism. PF and UPND are very strong political parties, no doubt about it.
Voter
September 15, 2017 at 3:27 pm