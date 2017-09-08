PF anti-Mutati protests tantamount to economic sabotage – Ngwale

A senior citizen Professor Elijah Ngwale has described the Anti-Mutati protests as a shameless endeavour which should not be allowed to continue.

Speaking when he called in on the Thursday edition of UNZA radio’s the Lusaka Star radio program, Prof. Ngwale said the actions of the PF cadres were tantamount to economic sabotage.

He said he was one of the people who was intiatialy against the appointment Felix Mutati as Financ Minister but that he had no issue with the minister now because he has performed beyond expectations and turned around the country’s economy.

“These acts are tantamount to and in conformity with espionage and economic sabotage, it is political savagery of its worst kind.

“I was against the decision made by President Edgar Lungu to appoint MMD president Felix Mutati, I even wrote a letter to President Lungu elaborating why I opposed it. Not because Felix Mutati was my enemy, actually he is my very good friend instead,” he said

Prof. Ngwale added that President Lungu should be proud that he appointed Mutati because he has delivered.

He urged the President to instead fire Davis Mwila and send him in diplomatic service, preferably Cambodia.

“President Lungu should be proud he appointed this guy, Felix Mutati has proven me wrong on all counts, the guy has delivered, the guy has changed the face of our economy in less than a year.

“The one who must be fired is the Secretary General Davies Mwila himself, in fact let him be shown the exit door ,reorient him and post him into diplomatic service, throw him as far as Cambodia,” he said.

Other callers who included Mr Kazia from Kanyama Compund a known UPND sympathiser agreed with Mr Ngwale that the country’s economy was doing fine under the stewardship of Felix Mutati hence should be left in his position.

Featuring on the program was MMD Die Hard Youths National Coordinator Gerald Chiluba and Prince Ndoyi who noted that the reasons the PF cadres were giving for Mutati to be dropped were too petty and should be ignored with the contempt they deserve.

Chiluba said how can the nshima cooked at the MMD Secretariat be an issue that should take mature people to the streets to protest against a national leader.

He noted that the reasons such as the one some PF youths have crying over that Mutati doesn’t give them audience did not hold water because he is a minister for Zambia and not a PF treasurer.