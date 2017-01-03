Petrol reduced by K1

The Energy Regulation Board has reduced fuel pump prices by K 1.20 for petrol, 0.68 for diesel, low sulphur diesel 0.68 and K 1.22 for Kerosene with effect from Tuesday, 3rd January, 2017 midnight.

A few months ago ERB increased the pump price by K3.

A reduction with K1 will have no impact and some Lusaka residents have appealed for more reduction that could see a drop in the prices of essential commodities such as meal ie meal which is now selling K120 for a 25Kg.

The ERB announced the reduction today and below is a press release;

BELOW IS A STATEMENT FROM ERB