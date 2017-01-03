Petrol reduced by K1

The Energy Regulation Board has reduced fuel pump prices by K 1.20 for petrol, 0.68 for diesel, low sulphur diesel 0.68 and K 1.22 for Kerosene with effect from Tuesday, 3rd January, 2017 midnight.

 

A few months ago ERB increased the pump price by K3.

 

A reduction with K1 will have no impact and some Lusaka residents have appealed for more reduction that could see a drop in the prices of essential commodities such as meal ie meal which is now selling K120 for a  25Kg.

 

The ERB announced the reduction today and below is a press release;

 

BELOW IS A STATEMENT FROM ERB

2 Responses to Petrol reduced by K1

  1. why not reduce it to the price

    njonjolo
    January 4, 2017 at 9:50 am
  2. Petrol stations have not reduced the fuel prices in chingola since morning and most people were astonished by their traditional violation of the law. It is only during increases that Chingola fuel stations abide to announcements but during decreases they wait for someone to come over and switch the price. Is this the way we are going to operating as a country in this new age? Is it a new norm supported by ERB? I suspect the pumps at most filling stations country wide are not calibrated thus a lot of theft is going on in this industry.

    Don king
    January 4, 2017 at 2:26 pm
