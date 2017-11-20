‘Pay back the money owed to Zambians’

The Non-governmental Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says law enforcement agencies should move in and ensure that the monies owed to Zambians by those who remained ministers after Parliament was dissolved is paid back.

And the opposition UNIP has commended the Constitutional Court for upholding their earlier decision to have former ministers pay back what they illegally obtained as emoluments, saying the ruling was unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Centre for Young Leaders in Africa (CYLA) says all those who were part of Cabinet at the said time and are still serving in government should resign on moral grounds.

NGOCC board chairperson Sara Longwe said government should collect the money which was paid to then ministers so that it can be channeled to development programs.

Speaking in an interview with Zambian Eye, Longwe said the stay in office by the Ministers was unconstitutional hence the need for institutions charged with the powers to retrieve the money to ensure that anyone owing the Zambian people pays back.

“They should pay beck because their stay in office was unconstitutional and this is the second time the constitutional court has said that so they should pay back. we need that money to improve the hospitals, improve sanitation and water, to make sure that teachers are paid and also for agriculture inputs where most women are doing it on their own. The country has laws of making people answerable to stealing public money so those enforcement procedures should be rolling now,” she said.

UNIP deputy general secretary Reverend Alfred Banda said the affected persons should respect the Constitutional Court’s decision and ensure that they pay back the money.

“The court’s decision should be respected concerning the ministers because MPs and Ministers swear to uphold the constitution so if the constitution was violated and the courts have made a correction it’s better and wiser for the affected persons to abide by the court’s ruling.

“It is a welcome development because we should always be mindful of upholding the constitution of the land. These are tenets of good governance so we welcome the decision by the Constitutional court and we also feel that it is long overdue because this decision was made way back,” he said.

Meanwhile Jones Malunga, the Executive Director for CYLA says citizens should ensure that the money is recovered and channeled to needy areas.

He also called for the resignation of all those who are affected by the court ruling and are still serving on government to resign on moral grounds.

He said the money should be recovered with interest starting from the day it was accrued.

But Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili said State House should pay back the money because it was President Edgar Lungu who directed them to continue working.

Kambwili told Radio Phoenix that it would be unfair for affected persons to pay back the money because they did not force themselves to continue in office.

Kambwili who was saving serving as Information Minister at the said time said he respects the courts decision but that it is President Lungu who should pay back.

“I respect the ruling of the Constitutional Court but speaking on behalf of the ministers, it should be President Edgar Lungu who should be able to pay back because ministers did not remain in office by themselves; they were instructed by the appointing authority. And the appointing authority at that time was the President Lungu,” Kambwili said.