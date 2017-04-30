Patson Daka signs a 5-deal-contract with Austria Giants

Zambia Under-20 striker Patson Daka has signed a 5-year contract with Austria Bundesliga side FC Red Bull Salzburg.

Salzburg said in a statement released on Friday that Daka will continue with his development on loan at FC Liefering who play in Austria’s second tier.

The 18-year-old, who recently helped Salzburg win the UEFA Youth League, has been on loan at FC Liefering since December when he moved to Austria from Kafue Celtic.

Salzburg sports director Christoph Freund said Daka is a great talent capable of making the grade at the 10-time Austria champions.

“With Patson Daka’s commitment, we are continuing our successful path, and we have watched Patson closely for a long time and are convinced that his style of playing football is a good match for FC Red Bull Salzburg,” Freund said.

The teenage sensation led Zambia to a first-ever Africa Cup title at under-20 level and was named the tournament’s best player.

His goals against Barcelona (semi-final) and Benfica (final) handed Salzburg the UEFA Youth League title.

Daka’s performances have elicited comparisons to the legendary Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu for his brutish strength on the ball and deadly finishing.

Zambia will be counting on him to deliver the goods at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017 which kicks off on May 20.