Patson Daka guns down Guinea

Patson Daka’s lone strike ensured that Zambia kicked off their Total CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with 1-0 win over Guinea in a match played at a packed Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today.

The Austria-based forward finnished off a brilliant through ball from substitute Emmanuel Banda in the 48th minute to seal a well-deserved victory for Beson Chambeshi’s charges.

The Junior Chipolopolo were, however, denied two legitimate goals, both by Edward Chilufya, through incorrect offside decisions.

