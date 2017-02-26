Patson Daka guns down Guinea

Patson Daka’s lone strike ensured that Zambia kicked off their Total CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with 1-0 win over Guinea in a match played at a packed Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today.
The Austria-based forward finnished off a brilliant through ball from substitute Emmanuel Banda in the 48th minute to seal a well-deserved victory for Beson Chambeshi’s charges.
The Junior Chipolopolo were, however, denied two legitimate goals, both by Edward Chilufya, through incorrect offside decisions.
Details later…
I also that second disallowed goal was definately not offside even to layman
mcsnr
February 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm