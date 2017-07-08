Parliament to debate State of Emergency on Tuesday

PARLIAMENT will next week on Tuesday, 11th July debate the motion on the declaration of threatened state of public emergency by President Edgar Lungu.

Vice President Inonge Wina has disclosed this when she indicated business the house will consider next week.

And Ms Wina says the powers invoked by President Edgar Lungu will be outlined once Parliament has approved the emergency measures the head of state wants to take to arrest the current security situation in the country.

She has told parliament during the vice president’s question time that she could not disclose what measures are being taken at the moment in order not to preempt the investigative channels being put in place by government.

Ms Wina has however, stated that consideration has been made to include other security wings in curbing cases of arson.

Meanwhile the vice president says President Lungu has shown that he is a democrat and respects the law by following the law in invoking article 31 and asking for parliament’s approval.

She says in some countries the President would have simply declared a state of emergency.

And Ms Wina says security forces are pursuing former western province Police Commissioner Fanwell Siandenge for allegedly staging a robbery of ballot boxes together with former Lusaka province minister Obvious Mwaliteta and some UPND members.

The vice president was responding to a question by Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya who wanted to find out the progress made in arresting the former senior police officer.

Qfm