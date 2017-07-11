Parliament tables State of threatened public emergency motion

A partial Parliament comprising of members from the ruling party, PF is debating the motion to approve and extend the proclamation on a State of threatened public emergency.

Vice president Inonge Wina laid on the table of the House a motion to confirm and extend the declaration of a state of threatened public emergency by President Edgar Lungu.

The Vice President is seeking support from Parliament for the declaration of a state of threatened public emergency declared by President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017 under Statutory Instrument No. 53 of 2017.

A few members of the opposition UPND who survived the suspension have stayed away.

So far all those who had debated mostly from PF and one Independent from Mwembezhi supported the motion.

“The President has declared something good here but the devil is in the detail Justice Minister. Have you put measures that people will not be arrested anyhow?

Home Affairs Minister even when you have declared no roadblocks just here before Nampundwe, there are three roadblocks. We need our movements to be guaranteed.

I want to support the President for declaring this one but the detail must be explained,” stated Mwembeshi Independent MP during his debate on Article 31 revokation by President Lungu.

Deputy Speaker said the members present are adequate to discuss the motion.

It is obvious that the motion will go through and Zambians will have to go through this experience most likely for 90 days.

Zambia last had such a state of public emergency 26 years ago.