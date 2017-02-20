Parliament resumes sitting

Parliament is scheduled to resume sittings this week on Tuesday for a session that will last five weeks.

Government chief whip Richard Musukwa said that during the session, government is expected to push forward over 10 bills in the House among them the Constituency Development Fund -CDF- bill.

And Mr. Musukwa said President Edgar Lungu is next month expected to address the House on various national issues.

He said the Head of State will among other things highlight the trajectory of the set development plans by the PF government.

Mr Musukwa has announced that Parliament has also extended the Vice President’s question time from 30 to 45 minutes to accord enough time for members of Parliament.

He said MPs will also be allowed to use their tablets and access internet for quality debates and as part of modernisation.