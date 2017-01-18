Parliament extends Gambia’s defeated President

The Gambia’s parliament has extended President Yahya Jammeh’s term, which is due to end on Thursday following his defeat in elections, by 90 days.
It also approved his decision to declare a 90-day state of emergency in the tiny West African state.
The BBC reports that regional leaders have threatened to use military force to oust Mr Jammeh if he refuses to hand power to President-elect Adama Barrow on Thursday.
Thousands of UK and Dutch tourists are being evacuated from The Gambia.
The country is popular with European holidaymakers because of its beaches.
Jammeh’s extension of his 5 Year Term is self serving,illegal and unconstitutional. Jammeh is extending his Term for 90 days becoz he wants his Petition Heard and determined by the Supreme Court in May 2017 when the Justices will be available. Jammeh is insisting that it is his Constitutional Right to be heard in Court and AU,Ecowas and UN concede that President Jammeh be heard but should step down on 18th January 2017 midnight becoz his Term will have expired. The President Elect,Adama Barrow should be sworn in on 19th January 2017.Both sides agree Mr Jammeh’s Petition should be heard when the Justices are available in May 2017. If AU,Ecowas and UN all agree that President Yahya Jammeh has a Constitutional Right to be heard as a Petitioner in Court why is HH and GBM being denied their Constitutional Rights to be heard in the Zambian Courts? Clearly HH and GBM’s Constitutional Rights are being violated in Zambia. The AU should be impartial and add their voice to insisting that the UPND Petition should be heard without any preconditions and Technicalities.At law Justice is more important than Time Expiry.
Zulu
January 18, 2017 at 5:32 pm
When were HH and GBM denied a hearing in Court? Why do you misinterpret their failure to understand the provisions of the Constitution to put blame on the Judges who threw out the Petition? Suddenly, a dictator like Jammeh has become a darling to advance your misguided cause?
OneNation
January 18, 2017 at 7:54 pm
Fair Simuzosha
January 19, 2017 at 4:33 am
Yah ya Jameh owns the Gambian parliament as well as the courts!
Leadership is a serious matter
January 18, 2017 at 7:29 pm