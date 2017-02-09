Paratus launches fist size PC with desktop punch

Paratus Telecom Zambia has launched a silent ultra-compact PC that is set to revolutionise desktop computer use in Zambia.

The low-energy PEBL compact computer is a highly durable mini PC that expounds simplicity and is aimed at businesses or SME customers. It can be mounted on the rear of a monitor, perfect for point of sale or office use, taking up very little space, while consuming less than 10 percent of the power consumed by traditional desktop PCs, yet still maintaining the same performance.

The PEBL is compatible with all popular operating systems and uses a 12-volt power supply that consumes between 15 and 30 watts. Some PEBL models come already kitted with Wi-Fi, featuring an integrated Intel HD graphics card and Realtek ALC662 HD audio controller.

There are two PEBL models available in Zambia – with an i5 or i7 processor – both powered by an Intel chip and with a range that is intended to suit the needs of companies and business. Other models are also available on request.

“Another impressive aspect of this PC is that its fan-free design makes it run quietly with no need for extra maintenance like traditional desktop computers. Customers will not only save on space and power, but also on expensive maintenance.” said Paratus Telecom Zambia Country Manager, Marius van Vuuren.

As one of the largest privately-owned internet service providers in the country and part of the Paratus Telecom Group (one of the largest 100 percent privately owned Telecommunications Operators in Africa), Paratus Telecom Zambia has now expanded its corporate connectivity (Internet and MPLS), security and cloud offerings, buy this innovative device.

The PEBL also features a solid state hard drive, thus increasing start up time and computing speed drastically.

The PEBL-i5H4300-V3U model has an Intel chip with Realan, i5 1.3GHZ, 8GB Ram and 256GB SSD. It retails for K9,000 excl VAT, including a 22” Samsung Screen and Wireless Keyboard. The PEBL-i7H4500-V3U has an Intel, Realan, i7 1.8ghz, 8GB Ram and 256GB SSD. It retails for K10,500 excl VAT, including a 22” Samsung Screen and Wireless Keyboard.